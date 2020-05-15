We are living through a social crisis as evidenced by partisan polarization regarding culture-war issues, rejection of a presidential election and politicized institutions. The most egregious offences include the three year “Russia Gate” hoax perpetrated by the executive and legislative branches along with the FBI, CIA, NI, DOJ and the Mueller investigation.
Our lack of confidence in our institutions play a significant role in this crisis and a democratic political system cannot survive without majority support from its citizens. I touched on this subject in my previous column (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The decline of civic engagement and why it matters,” April 1).
“All of us have roles to play in some institutions we care about, be they familial or communal, educational or professional, civic, political, cultural or economic. Rebuilding trust in those institutions will require the people within them — that is, each of us — to be more trustworthy. And that must mean in part letting the distinct integrities and purposes of these institutions shape us, rather than just using them as stages from which to be seen and heard,” wrote Yuval Levin in a New York Times op-ed.
This is most evident in Congress that uses it as a platform for its own personal gain and has refused to legislate in order to dodge accountability. This lack of trust in this institution has dropped from 40 percent in 1975 to 7 percent in 2014. The Gallup list has the military ranked the highest at 74 percent, executive and judicial branches at 37 percent, public schools at 29 percent and the news media at 21 percent. The news media, that once facilitated global democracy and civic nationalism, have become divisive, politicized and untrusted.
Americans think that Congress has become overloaded by the vast array of programs it has created. The last time Congress completed all spending bills on time was more than 20 years ago. Instead of a functioning appropriations process, Congress has resorted to massive omnibus appropriations bills and continuing resolutions that carry over spending from the previous year. The only way to create a major improvement in performance is to cut the overall size of the federal government and “drain the Swamp.”
Politico wrote that “Wall Street is set up for a major crash if Donald Trump shocks the world on Election Day and wins the White House” in a piece citing various economists.
Many of the elites pronounced Trump’s economic plan was bound to destroy the U.S. economy. Paul Krugman insisted that Trump would crash the stock market. However just the opposite occurred; so much for the elite expertize. I doubt that a majority of citizens ever read or heard much debate about the federal budget for 2018.
From The Washington Post: “The cuts could represent the widest swath of reductions in federal programs since the drawdown after World War II, probably leading to a sizable cutback in the federal nonmilitary workforce, something White House officials
said was one of their goals. You can’t drain the swamp and leave all the people in it,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
Democracy requires the vigorous exchange of ideas and opinions and our schools used to teach the art of good rhetoric in order to facilitate this exchange. Democratic debate, from the elitist point of view, degenerates all too easily into a shouting match in which the voice of reason seldom makes itself heard. There are so many unsustainable facets of our society that must be addressed, and yet we become preoccupied debating irrelevant issues.
The new elites, the professional classes in particular, regard the masses with scorn and apprehension. Middle America has come to symbolize everything that stands in the way of progress: family values, patriotism, religious fundamentalism and fiscally conservative.
The elites behind the administrative state have rejected the idea of a republican government and shared citizenship as seen most recently in their unwillingness to accept the results of the 2016 presidential election.
The peaceful transfer of power that follows a free election is only possible on the basis of civic trust that the rights of the minority will be protected by those who take power. On both sides today, that trust seems to be slipping. When you lose legitimacy in the ruling institutions, there is no other way forward other than a bloody struggle.
While most Americans acknowledge the fact that America is deeply divided, many of our leaders remain in denial about the potential result of this growing, fundamental distrust. The red and blue parties see the contest as a zero-sum competition in which the advantages of one side are losses to the other. If this continues, force may be embraced as the only alternative when reason fails. We may be entering a perfect storm as a result of combining a collapsed economy with institutional failures.
Jim Hansen is a retired mechanical engineer.