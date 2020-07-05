For far too long, there has been a pervasive myth in the recent history of American politics, and one that finally needs to be put to rest.
That myth goes something like this: that the Republican Party is tougher on crime, national defense and more fiscally responsible than the Democratic Party. As history shows us, all three of these myths can be easily refuted and disproven, but for the sake of this article, the focus will only be on the latter claim, of fiscal responsibility.
Fact: The last three recessions in U.S. history were delivered by Republican presidents – George H.W. Bush, George Bush (2002), and George Bush (2008). And of course, the “granddaddy of them all,” the Great Depression, was caused by the horrific fiscal and social policies of President Herbert Hoover, another Republican. In every one of these crises, it took a Democratic president to inherit these fiscal messes from their Republican predecessors, and turn them around through responsible and compassionate monetary and social policies, and to right the ship of state.
Due to the abominable stewardship of our nation’s finances by those earlier Republican presidents, they were summarily voted out (or termed out), and the public backlash by the electorate not only handed the White House to the Democrats, but also the House and the Senate. With those powerful mandates, and a unified Democratic government, those Democratic presidents were able to reverse those economic crises and turn a recession or depression into sustained periods of economic growth. One of those Democrats, President Bill Clinton, not only gifted our nation with the longest sustained period of economic growth and prosperity in its history, but he is also the only president in our modern history to actually create an annual federal surplus (negative deficit).
Fact: The last five presidents that delivered the highest federal deficits were Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump (data from TreasuryDirect.gov). Note that four out of five of those names belong to Republicans, and the only reason that Obama had to resort to such large deficit spending was because he inherited the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression from his Republican predecessor.
Besides preventing the next “Great Depression,” Obama’s new economic policies resulted in massively cutting unemployment and building much-needed infrastructure through the ARA, saving Wall Street and saving a sinking American auto industry, among other things. Although Trump likes to take credit for “his terrific economic numbers,” they are actually nothing more than the continuation of Obama’s impressive record of consecutive month-over-month job growth and economic recovery that occurred throughout his presidency.
So, can we, as rational thinking citizens, finally concede to the fact that it is the Democratic Party, not the Republicans, that are the fiscally responsible ones? But beyond dollars and cents, great presidents also deliver policies that are even more important to society and its people than balanced budgets. Those policies seek to provide personal safety and financial security to our citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.
It took a unified Democratic government under Franklin D. Roosevelt to codify the “New Deal,” which included Social Security, the WPA, the FDIC, the SEC, and more. Then, under the unified Democratic government of Lyndon B. Johnson, the “Great Society,” which included Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, Civil Rights, Voting Rights and more, were implemented. Then, under the initially unified Democratic government of President Obama, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was passed, providing health care to tens of millions of vulnerable Americans, that would otherwise have none, and also protected those Americans that had insurance against cruel coverage exclusions/limitations. All of this, in spite of a McConnell-led Senate, that deliberately and maliciously obstructed every new proposed Obama initiative and legislation.
All of these above-mentioned programs provided health, safety and financial security for Americans, and are all wildly popular among its recipients, and yet ever since their enactment, subsequent Republican presidents and congresses have fought hard to abolish them. The moral of this story is that this November, it is imperative that voters must not only evict the current occupant of the White House, but also emplace a unified Democratic government by turning the Senate “blue,” and voting Democratic up and down the ballot nationwide, in order to assure the continuation of progressive policies that improve the lives of all Americans.
Richard Thesken is semi-retired, a professional consulting geologist and certified hydrogeologist and a 31-year resident of Bakersfield.