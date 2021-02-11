Ah, the irony of it all and the naivete. John Pryor (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Why progressives’ pronouncements are perpetually suspect on matters,” Feb. 5) sings the praises of small government and strives to limit all aspects of its inexorable growth, all the while we are borne along on the countless benefits of large government. Let trouble strike our country — like COVID-19, or God forbid a war — and we instantly demand the kinds of solutions that only big government can provide. We go to our Constitution’s Preamble where we read, “promote the general welfare…” We go to Article I where we read a list of the federalist powers of our central government and come to the most inclusive one and read, “provide for the public welfare…” Along with specific powers listed are the implicit “ways and means” powers to enable the government to enact whatever is needed to carry out those specific powers.
A small government was what we had when we were 13 small colonies struggling under and against the dominance of the Crown. We soon learned that our Articles of Confederation were woefully inadequate to muster an army or do anything on a large enough scale to affect a victory. George Washington and Benjamin Franklin together pledged and spent most of their sizable fortunes funding much of the war effort. We eventually won not by skill, nor size, nor weapons, nor armaments, nor ordnance, nor scale, but by British exhaustion. The Crown decided it had spent enough, and when the French fleet appeared off Yorktown, the Crown threw in its hat. They had more important continental wars to worry about. We won by learning and mastering the art of strategic retreat and mysterious disappearance. We scrapped the Articles and drew up our present Constitution, with both its express and implied powers which would allow us to grow and expand as needed. We reached for our western coast and settled, bought or took everything else in between.
As we grew, our bucket of responsibilities grew enormously. Every specific power needed a support system of ways and means to successfully carry out its purpose. So here we are, a huge, talented country with a huge economy, and the best of almost everything the world has to offer — including a military strong enough to allow us to not have to worry about again being subjugated by a foreign power. We want big-ness when we have to go big. But that big-ness comes at a cost. We cannot go big when we’ve been hogtied by small. Scaling up when needed calls for constant readiness for big. And that readiness comes with a price. And thank god we’re paying it. Come pandemic, we’re ready for big. Come war, we’re ready for big. Come world economic panic, we’re ready for big. We’ve seen it all, and we’re ready for big. Which of our areas of readiness are we willing to sacrifice for the sake of small?
You like small? Give up the government funded science behind global positioning, touch screens, solar panels, LED lights, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, sequencing of the human genome, public health, transportation, global communication and more. Give back your Social Security checks. Give back your previous and soon to arrive relief checks. Give back your Medicare and SSI benefits. Give up your schools of every educational level. Give up your hospitals and publicly funded clinics. You say we’re heading toward big socialism, which of our social benefit programs are you willing to forgo? We elderly, and elderly big-government critics, are swimming in “socialism,” who among you soon-to-be-retired are willing to give back state and federal retirement support?
You want a country able to scale up to big-ness when needed? That scalability must be put in place ahead of time and held at the ready for immediate use. Smallness cannot put that in place and hold it there. We’re either big and ready for big action, or we’re small and weak — you can’t have it both ways. We’ve done small and weak, and thanks to the French fleet and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown, we survived.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.