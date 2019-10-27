The beauty in teaching is teachers get a first-hand look at the future of a society. Teachers see the best (and worst) a community has to offer. There is no dull day in the public school system.
With this in mind, I, a local teacher, would like to present an observation.
Teachers have increasing responsibilities that now reach far beyond the instruction of core concepts. Teachers are now required to be more than “teacher.” Teachers are expected to be mother, father, therapist, confidant, even social worker and sometimes, correctional officer. On a daily basis, teachers deal with enlightenment and apathy, with a dash of any and everything in between. We see it all.
On a normal day, students (both current and former) will come to my classroom to visit me. Lately, though, those normal visits have become in search of assistance: sometimes as simple as needing someone to talk to, to vent, and sometimes, as complex as talking a student off the ledge from doing something tragic. Teachers face this every day. For some students, school is the only safe haven.
Some students come from broken homes, with parents who do not (or will not) listen to their cries for help. Some come from affluent homes, yet feel social pressure not to speak up about their anxiety and stress levels. Students are beginning to learn, in real time, the true definitions of anxiety and stress, and for some students, the self-responsibility and self-accountability of their mental health can be too much for them to understand, let alone learn to cope with on their own. So, when students come to school, they act out on this anxiety and stress by disrupting class, fighting other students or abusing drugs, just to name a few. I have spoken extensively with some of my school’s administrators about what they have witnessed, and there is a link between the rise in school violence, drug abuse and mental crises we see, every day.
And, a good many of these kids are misdiagnosed, over-medicated and misjudged. Many Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs) and 504s allow students to leave class, as needed, to speak with counselors, but not all students are afforded that support. Many students don’t even know the support is offered.
In a small, non-scientific poll, I asked many of my students to define the words “stress” and “anxiety.” Their definitions show the complexity of their understandings, and the lack thereof. I asked the students who they would run to for support and/or assistance if they were on campus during a heightened mental state. Many of them said me or another trusted teacher, but most, if not all, invariably mentioned running to a teacher. When asked why, many students said, “Because I cannot approach my parents,” or, “They do not understand where I am coming from.”
It is difficult for a teacher to try to take class time away from students who are learning in order to handle a mental health crisis. These range from complete meltdowns to simple crying fits. We must handle each situation, as they happen, for each student. Sadly, though, I can only offer but a moment of respite for the student in need, which is only but a few minutes. Those few, precious minutes are nowhere near long enough to properly diagnose, determine and diffuse the situation.
By the time a teacher notices a student is struggling with something emotional and asks the student about it, chances are it’s already too late. Chances are they have already acted out. They have already abused drugs, or they have already had a physical outburst or altercation. They have already shut down. The school where I teach currently has an almost equal amount of suspensions for both drugs and violence on a weekly basis.
Schools offer more services than merely an education, though. Some schools feed, clothe and offer support to students who need it. However, an aspect of support that is rapidly being utilized is counseling. Yearly, teachers receive extensive (and mandated) training for identifying any psychological issues students may have, offering strategies and techniques for coping with anxiety and social pressures. These strategies include counseling, therapy, behavioral intervention, substance abuse counselors and grief counseling. The educational system is taking steps to offer support, but this road must go both ways — the support systems must begin and continue at home. While there are a multitude of support systems available to youth through schools, the support is wearing thin due to the high volume of adolescents in need.
By no means is this editorial a complaint, nor should this editorial be seen as an exposé on what is the correct method of assistance for our students. It is a call for assistance from society, parents and anyone who has a stake in the future. Parents, guardians and family members need to check in on their kids’ mental health, for it cannot all be left to the educational system. Good mental health practices are not a “one and done” solution. Good mental health practices require skills which need to be taught, modeled and perfected, as mental health is something that should not be taken lightly.
Lastly, it wouldn’t hurt to check in on the teachers, too.
Sergio Espain is an English and journalism teacher at Bakersfield High School.