It’s fundamentally human to be reactive in addressing problems when we should be proactive. This is true at our personal and family level as well as where we work. It’s equally true at all levels of government.
If we anticipate something bad may happen in the foreseeable future, the question is: What can we do today to avoid that adverse outcome tomorrow – totally – or at least greatly mitigate its adverse effects?
President Trump recently criticized the federal Forestry Department for inadequate management practices to mitigate if not prevent wildfires in California. He was accused of taking this tragic issue into the political arena.
Wrong!
He was unequivocally saying his own federal department has not proactively addressed this horrendous risk. This is a management issue, in general, and risk management, in particular. By its very nature, risk management is proactive, not reactive.
I’m told proactive forest management includes construction of additional reservoirs, removal of dead trees, removal of dry brush and strengthening water and electrical distribution systems.
If, as reported, some fires were caused by downed power lines, private utilities would seem to have missed an affirmative duty to upgrade their systems. As a liability risk, the federal government and public utilities may each be be culpable.
The point in wildfire risk management is preventive measures are proactive actions needed before another wildfire is ignited.
“There’s no ‘silver bullet’ for wildfires,” as Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said — and he’s correct. However, that doesn’t mean proactive efforts to prevent loss of lives and destruction of property by wildfires shouldn’t be pursued – and funded – before the next event.
The need now is for pronounced massive debris removal, restoration of buildings and their contents — plus extensive support of families who have lost loved ones. The stakes are high.
Another local issue is homelessness. It requires reactive measures to be taken to care for those already in dire need. Yet, if that’s all we address without also instituting proactive preventive measures, homelessness in Bakersfield will only perpetuate.
Local organizations, e.g., Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission, are doing outstanding work. Yet, they are overwhelmed because our homeless population is increasing dramatically.
Curiously, prevention is shown as a high priority in BHC’s strategic plan – but not mentioned at all in their mission statement. Perhaps other organizations (like CitySERVE and local churches) are better positioned to focus on total prevention of homelessness over time or at least mitigate it significantly.
Still another local issue is that of active shooters. Prevention opportunities always seem to be discovered only after the fact when behavioral reports on the shooter are discovered. An “early warning system” is needed. Church clergy, school psychologists and others can report symptoms confidentially so, at the very least, an arsenal of AR-15s can be found in the bedroom closet of a potential active shooter before their use, not after.
Other state and federal level examples of reactive responses continue. However, because this is a local newspaper, my focus is on local issues.
For example, if you, like me, expect a major earthquake to occur on the nearby San Andreas fault, don’t address it only after lives are lost and property is destroyed. Instead, participate in drills. Proactively prepare for after-effects of no power, no water and no food for at least the initial seven to 10 days – or longer.
Problems, of course, are not limited to disasters. Each unique challenge needs to be addressed before it occurs – proactively – not after its adverse outcome occurs.
Lots of tools in addition to forest management are available. They range from alarm systems and to safety programs to root cause analysis and many more. Creativity helps, too.
No system is perfect, yet common sense thinking to avoid or mitigate a future or current problem needs to become “part of our DNA.”
Ben Franklin said it well more than 200 years ago: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant with CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center and author of books and columns about insurance and risk management for individuals and organizations.