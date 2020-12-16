This declaration was issued on Oct. 4, 2020, by three distinguished scientists: Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard and a statistician and epidemiologist; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, epidemiologist, health economist and public health expert on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations; and Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford and an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases. The declaration was subsequently cosigned by hundreds of scientists from all over the world.
In the declaration, they advocate for an approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic they call “Focused Protection” instead of the prevailing lockdown strategy being employed worldwide which they believe will likely result in widespread starvation in many poorer countries because of disruptions in food supply chains. They further state that “current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short-term and long-term public health, such as lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.”
By focused protection, they mean measures to protect those who are most vulnerable such as nursing home residents, multi-generational households, etc. In contrast, they believe that those who are not vulnerable should be allowed to resume life as normal while being encouraged to follow simple hygiene measures such as hand washing and staying home when sick.
We are now experiencing our third round of lockdown orders here in Kern County and who can say it will be the last. I am reminded of the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result. The four states with the highest per capita COVID-19 death rate are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, all of which implemented Draconian lockdown measures early on, are now right back where they started, minus of course the thousands of their vulnerable residents who have already died.
I have great respect for educational achievement, but I have observed that wisdom and graduate degrees do not necessarily go together. We are constantly exhorted to “follow the science” as if science were a set of concepts universally accepted by scientists. I have observed in my work that two doctors looking at the same x-ray or MRI may have different interpretations. In every human endeavor, bias affects the way we view things, including science. Science is dynamic as new discoveries are made, sometimes correcting previous errors. It is as imperfect as we humans are.
In the Great Barrington Declaration, I find great encouragement that there are those in the scientific community who refuse to yield to the herd mentality and join the stampede to join the majority viewpoint. History is rife with those who rejected the predominant scientific view of the time: Galileo paid a huge price for proposing that the earth orbited around the sun in opposition to the “scientific” view that the sun orbited the earth; Columbus defied the flat earth theory; blood-letting was the standard treatment for a host of illnesses in 18th century America.
We are constantly bombarded with COVID-19 statistics, frequently instilling fear. For example, The Californian publishes a daily report from the Kern County Public Health Department telling us how many have died from the coronavirus, how many new cases were reported on that date and a breakdown by age group of the total cases. But why no breakdown by age group of those who have died? That would show that the overwhelming percentage of those who die or go to the ICU are over 60 years old. And why not tell us how many of those who have died suffered from one or more serious health issues? This would correct the mistaken view of many that we are all equally vulnerable to the coronavirus and would encourage people who are vulnerable to rely less on medications and more on needed lifestyle changes to improve their health such as diet and exercise.
We don’t have to be a Ph.D. to understand basic statistics such as 102,000 deaths a month from heart disease and cancer, or 125,000 deaths a year from prescription medication side effects. Studies show that a large percentage of these deaths could be prevented by lifestyle changes. Our health care system should be renamed sick care because it focuses almost exclusively on treatment. Whether dealing with COVID-19, cancer, heart disease or other serious illnesses, treatment is the source of huge profits. There isn’t a lot of money to be made in stressing prevention.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.