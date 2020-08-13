History is a story told from a perspective. Always has been. Even our most revered stories, the Gospels, were identified as “according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.” Then, as now, history’s a story told, according to someone. Even the present, from which all histories are derived, is a story told from a vantage point. That’s why the four blind men describe the elephant differently, just like back then the four disciples described Jesus’ life differently.
Accordingly, it surprises me when my four white friends complain our history is being rewritten by those who view the elephant differently. That elephant in the room when discussing our history, of course, is slavery, and while those friends see statues of brave generals and their soldiers charging the hill to glory, others see slaveholders, the ills of slavery and cruel men who in their interpretation were not heroes at all. Not to say all statues should come down, or all flawed historical figures vanquished, but let the conversation happen.
Similarly, there were many versions of the gospels back in the day, in addition to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, stories of Jesus according to Thomas, Mary, even Judas, to name just a few, that didn’t make the cut. Really, a gospel according to Judas? We are presented with a work, the Bible, called divine, and it may be. Stories according to many, then approved according to a scholarly elite. Not surprisingly, the gospel of Judas didn’t make the cut. Apparently, betraying the Savior was a disqualifier (But not for Peter?). Still, I wonder, how could Judas have his own gospel? In his version, does he portray himself as a nice guy but misunderstood?
My friends resent these changes to our history. They hate its implications, that a matter they thought was settled can be so unsettled. Folks are trying to bring down those statues, those fixed objects in our mind, as taught to us a long time ago. We hear from some that those same blind men who started the Civil War hijacked the Reconstruction and found new ways to hold power and subjugate the former slaves such as Jim Crow laws and other systematic ills, which, to some degree, continue to this day. They rewrote history back then, turning the war, which was about slavery, into a “lost cause” narrative over defending a southern way of life. My friends, who’s to say that can’t be revised again? Who’s to say we can’t revisit those settled places in our minds and put something new there?
Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equally.” Jefferson owned slaves. Shall we bring down his statue? Perhaps his statue, more than anybody’s, speaks to our nation’s conflicted history: The flawed man and his revolutionary ideals. A view of the elephant from where we are, and where we aspire to go. Keep his statue please. If we insist all our statues be of people without flaws, we’ll have no statues.
History gets revised. Happens all the time. Let’s revisit that old narrative, those old statues, maybe some should come down, and be replaced by heroes true to the American ideals, like those who preached, among other things, that we shall overcome. Let’s celebrate champions who moved us closer to Jefferson’s vision, to the ideals that make America great. With whom should we identify? The man trying to breathe or the man with a knee on his neck? Those folks crossing a bridge toward greater equality or those authorities trying to deny their freedom? I hope you identify more with the humble than the arrogant, the oppressed than the oppressor, because I’m certain the soul of the humble has a much greater chance of redemption than the soul of the arrogant.
In the Gospels, according to all four “approved” apostles, you know this to be true. What a great chapter in the American gospel, when we can finally tell the story of how we all crossed that bridge together.
Sal Moretti is a retired Bakersfield superintendent and former USAF Captain. Email him at smoretti3313@sbcglobal.net.