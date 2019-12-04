Thanksgiving is followed by the season of gift giving. The air is filled with seasonal sales and our obligation to buy the newest, most fashionable, most wanted things. These are the gifts stacked under a glittering tree, waiting to be unwrapped with merry glee.
The true gift of this season is love. Not the most trendy and ephemeral things, but love, the gift of the heart. As a boy in Detroit, what I remember most about Christmas is not the gifts — mittens, a hockey stick, a small sled. Instead it’s the warmth of my family gathered together in our modest house — my mom and dad, Grandma Taylor and Sam Taylor, and my Aunt Janet and Uncle Paul. Sam would bring his freshly baked shortbread and always gave me a silver dollar, a symbol of thoughtfulness, not monetary worth. Mom would prepare our turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. We were together, caring for each other, and once even having to dig my uncle’s car out of the snow, which had fallen silently during the day.
Of course, gifts of things can be expressions of love, especially when they have been selected with thought and care. And those who are too poor to buy expensive gifts can still give the gift of love through smiles, words and hugs. Love is not bought and expressed through money and high prices. Sometimes the poor and homeless are seen as less worthy, yet their love can be as real and strong as anyone else's. I grew up in a working class family, and the love my mom and dad gave me was as wonderful as that from wealthier families I knew. When I went to Wheaton College, my dad worked two jobs to help me with tuition, and my mom sent me uplifting letters — such beautiful acts of love.
As we celebrate the season of giving, we should also remember that it is the season of forgiving. We have all done things to others and ourselves that we regret, words and actions that have caused pain, suffering and anger. One of love’s most difficult challenges is forgiveness. Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting and clearing our mind. It means to cease judging, perhaps hating, from pushing away to accepting, from condemning to welcoming. Sometimes loving our offending neighbor and ourselves is not easy. To forgive is to risk opening our heart and old wounds and exposing scars, but such love is needed if we are to bring peace to ourselves, neighbors and this earth.
‘Tis the season for giving and receiving, when we should treasure all gifts from the loving word to the joyous hug, from fresh baked shortbread to tables laden with food and drink and kindness and laughter. ‘Tis the season to run outside with a new sled and belly flop on a road of glistening snow. A season to remember and to create memories of the gifts of love.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.