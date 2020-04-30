Michael Moore has been called the king of documentaries for his many dissertations on economic, social and political topics. His latest documentary, which is available on YouTube, is called "Planet of the Humans," and without giving too much away, deals with climate change and its connection to fossil fuels, renewable energies, over-population, over-consumption and capitalism.
As with all of Moore's documentaries, this one was well-researched, packed with factual data, beautifully crafted and a must-see for all but the most hardened climate change deniers. Not to play "spoiler," but I would like to just summarize some of the major points that Moore raises in this excellent documentary, while adding my own thoughts to his findings.
In the documentary, he discusses the perils of climate change that, by now, everyone is aware of. Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, the CO2 levels in the atmosphere have increased by almost 50 percent, to a current concentration of 412 ppm. That level of carbon has not been seen in the atmosphere, according to Antarctica ice core data and the rock record for more than 5 million years. So, it's obvious to any objective, rational person that this increase has been the result of a combination of man's industrialization, fossil fuel use, material consumption and population growth over that period of time.
The experts interviewed in the film discuss the use of renewable energy sources as a solution to lower our "carbon footprint" and eventually reduce the CO2 in the atmosphere to a more manageable 400 ppm or less. Biofuels, such as algae, corn-based and sugar cane-based ethanol, were summarily dismissed in the film as being completely inefficient and counter-productive types of renewable energies, as was the burning of biomass sources, such as timber, green waste and garbage. These types of energy production also contribute carbon in the atmosphere.
Although solar and wind energy have been seen as a panacea to eventually replace our current addiction to fossil fuels, the film makes it painfully clear that since solar cells, giga-batteries and wind turbines require a significant amount of fossil fuels and also a large amount of rare-earth and toxic chemicals to manufacture these devices, the carbon footprint and the environmental damage from these energy sources may be as bad or worse than from burning fossil fuels in the first place. Furthermore, most of these devices only have a maximum shelf-life of about 20 years, after which time they must be replaced.
The film reaches the "verdict" that since the man-made carbon levels in the atmosphere are currently so high, and the effects of climate change so pervasive and self-perpetuating, that we cannot solar or wind our way out of it. The elephant in the room, and an issue that all world leaders seem to avoid like the plague, is overpopulation.
According to the World Bank, our population grew from 3 billion in 1960, to 7.8 billion humans as of April 2020, and is projected to grow to 11 billion by 2100. A UN study found that this planet, based on current rates of consumption and waste, could sustain a maximum population of 8 billion, and those scientists believed that the earth has a maximum carrying capacity of 9 to 10 billion people, a milestone that is projected to be reached by 2050. Obviously, the larger the human population, the more resources, waste and pollution will be generated. In fact, overpopulation not only exacerbates our carbon footprint (i.e. climate change), but is also the main driver behind starvation, famine, territorial wars, viral pandemics and mass extinctions of other species on this planet.
The film also concludes that, along with lowering our population, we must also reduce our gluttony of overconsumption and materialism, which is a nasty side effect of the hyper-capitalism that drives our economy. These three factors, of course, are all interconnected, and as Greta Thunberg so eloquently stated in her UN speech, the idea of limitless economic growth is a myth and completely unsustainable on an overpopulated planet with finite resources.
As a good start, the UN should adopt a platform to aggressively deal with, and offer guidance, on these issues with the world's nations.
Richard Thesken is a 31-year resident of Bakersfield and is now a professional consulting geologist and certified hydrogeologist.