It is 2020 — 100 years after America’s suffragettes won their decades-long battle for the vote. Welcome the latest powerful female to have, indisputably, arrived!
Sen. Kamala Harris will surely be considered for the United States presidency after her time as vice president is up. Her rise to power frightens many people – insecure men and women alike. I submit that these and other negative emotions her success may elicit are unfounded.
In my junior high, girls could not wear pants unless it was “Grubby Day”; culottes were OK, but not pants. By high school, pants were allowed – I wore them every chance I could. Pants allow females to bound, stride and ride.
To my utter dismay, 23 years later, the right to wear pants was still an issue! At the high school where I then taught, all females were told they must wear a dress to graduation. I refused, and I fought for others to have the right to refuse – what, amazingly, turned out to be a protracted battle. It is now another 50 years later, and seeing Sen. Harris wear pantsuits or sharp jeans still looks novel. She is comfortable, and she is strong.
Changes take time and so much work. Harris embodies the results of countless women’s countless small and large battles for equality and power. The title of “Miss” is one of these battles. I have been a “Miss” since I first could, and I always will be. The purpose of this title is to give women the right to not be defined by their marital status.
My father had to raise five teenage children for a few years. He told me I must be independent. This meant, “Do not expect any money or help from me.” While he sent my oldest brother to Cal Tech – all expenses paid – he told me I could become a medical secretary! No offense to anyone, but I decided to have a career. To do this, “independently,” I skipped the path of marriage and a family. I had to figure out how to live and “get ahead” in the world, essentially alone.
In my three decades of teaching and fighting for teachers’ rights, I witnessed, over and over and over again, the fact that people in power do not want the status quo to change. I had already been taught this at home; but I expected that, as a professional career woman, my status would be different. The love of power is a human characteristic that is brutally hard to change.
In 2008, after President Barack Obama was elected to his first term, I overheard this comment from a group of lounging white men gathered around a table at a country club having drinks after golf: “What are we going to do about this colored boy?” one man languidly drawled! I was horrified.
I believe the biggest obstacle to Sen. Harris’s continued access to power will be sexism. Powerful females stir up angst in both genders, and all races. “Am I as good as her?” “What do I have that I will no longer have once more females rise to high levels of governance?” “What does this black woman think she has that makes her better than me?” Ugly questions – but ones that will be asked.
President Trump’s deliberately mispronouncing the senator’s first name is only one of the insecure-third-grade-girl taunts that will be repeated and repeated before Nov. 3. The labels of angry and mad (both senses of the word!) are commonly used against all women who speak up – not just females of color. Women are to speak softly but not carry big sticks! They are not to be “uppity.” It takes a strong person to celebrate another person’s beauty, strength and competence
Electing Joe Biden for president and Harris for vice president will stop the daily worry our current president – a man addicted to himself and power - loves to provoke. In them we will have two highly accomplished leaders who know how to work with others and who have promised to help restore America’s soul.
Please register to vote; plan ahead for where, when and how you will cast your ballot; and vote.
The Biden/Harris ticket bridges so many dichotomies. The female working in strength with the male and vice versa is only one. Yin and yang – I believe it is time.
Debby Brackley is a retired English and independent study teacher who worked closely with the Kern High School Teachers Association for many of her over 30 years in the Kern High School District.