I grew up in east Bakersfield and attended Noble School. In 1977, when my mom was on the Bakersfield City Schools Integration Steering Committee, she learned that my school perfectly reflected the socio-economic, racial and ethnic diversity of Bakersfield.
Among all of the diversity at my school, I’ve come to realize, I had a tremendous amount of privilege. I was white and middle class. On top of that, I had a parent with a master’s degree who worked in academia and a parent who was working toward her degree. While I was learning disabled and often a B or C student, I was taught to believe I would complete my education and find my own place squarely in the middle class.
My parents had the connections to get me a good tutor who my grandparents paid for. When my parents couldn’t afford new clothes for me at the beginning of the school year, my grandparents bought my clothes. Those same grandparents gave me a crisp $100 bill every birthday and every Christmas. My parents covered costs so I didn’t have to apply for any student aid until my last year of graduate school. Due to my family connections and my husband’s paycheck, I was able to work as an unpaid walk-on Speech and Debate coach at LA Valley College while I was still in graduate school. The connections I gained as a coach helped me get the job of my dreams at Bakersfield College only six months after I graduated.
When it came to buying a house, I had family members who loaned me the down payment. So many of my peers at Noble School were far smarter and more talented than I was, but too many lacked the privilege and connections that I, a middling student at best, continue to benefit from in the form of a rewarding life, mostly free of debt, as my husband and I save for a comfortable retirement.
I have often heard from people in our community that class disparities are what we, at Bakersfield College, ought to focus on rather than racial or ethnic disparities. I heard this concern echoed when my colleague questioned racial equity work in his Community Voices piece on Sept. 18. The problem with focusing on class-based gaps rather than racial and ethnic-based gaps is that there is an economic chasm that we can only see when we look at racial and ethnic disparities.
Comparing lower-income households, we uncover the true economic cost of being a person of color in the United States. A Nov. 1, 2017 report from the Pew Research Center found that among lower-income households, white households had four times as much wealth as Black households and three times as much wealth as Hispanic households. Even if we put all the wealth of an average lower-income Black household and all the wealth of an average lower-income Hispanic household together it would equal less than half of the wealth found in an average lower-income white household. The same Pew research report found that respondents' beliefs about wealth disparities diverge dramatically from this stark reality. Most assume that the gap is a few percentage points rather than a chasm of three to four times the wealth. These racial and ethnic disparities are real and they are enormous. We need to address them.
Imagine if every smart, talented child, and every average child in our schools had the same privilege that I, a very average white kid, had. Imagine the innovations, small businesses, and opportunities these individuals would bring to our community if they were given a fair chance. Bakersfield College is working to create that fair chance. We aren’t handing students of color a larger slice of the opportunity pie while leaving white students with a few meager crumbs. Instead, we are working to make a bigger pie that allows our white students to continue to succeed while we create space for our students of color to succeed as well.
Every person, regardless of their socioeconomic status or the color of their skin, should have the opportunity to become the best version of themselves. That is the dream we are working toward at Bakersfield College. #WeAreBC
Helen Acosta is the chair of the Communication Department at Bakersfield College.