Growing up, my family and I always watched both the Republican and Democrat conventions. I have kept that practice through the years, and this year was no exception.
During the course of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech, I found myself in utter disbelief as he was making the following statement: “The violence must stop-whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down.”
Pence’s statement was in the context of expressing strong support for those in law enforcement. Indeed, men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our protection absolutely deserve and should receive our respect and support – no contest.
However, just two days before the vice president’s speech, Jacob Blake, an African American, was shot in the back seven times at point blank range by, yes, a member of the Kenosha Police Department.
The comment of Vice President Pence against the backdrop of Mr. Blake’s shooting was an untenable juxtaposition that should remain as an iconic example of a serious disconnect between reality and the illusions we blindly harbor.
I believe in the God of love, justice and peace. Pope Paul VI once said, “If you want peace, work for justice.” Our desire for justice must be informed always, by the recognition that each of us – without exception - is a person of inherent God given dignity.
The signs of these times are pleading with us – to recognize that the illusions we harbor are barriers to the very peace, freedom and justice that we all yearn for.
I applaud Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry for reaching out to Michael Burroughs of the Kegley Institute of Ethics and other esteemed individuals in our community to form BPD Community Collaborative ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A call to action: The Bakersfield Police Department-Community Collaborative," Sept. 10).
May this collaborative effort bear fruit in a relationship between the community and law enforcement that is reflective of mutual trust, transparency, understanding and genuine respect.
Sister Marie Francis Schroepfer, CSJ, is the associate director of Social Justice Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Fresno.