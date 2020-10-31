In 1962, Ronald Reagan changed his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican. He did so because he saw the inroads Marxist philosophy was making into the Democrat Party. In speaking about the change, he said that he did not leave the party, the party left him.
In 1972, being a young and idealistic college student, and out of respect for the martyrdom of John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., I became a Democrat. Over the years since I learned much from history, including the following:
In the early 1800s, Democratic Congresses stonewalled John Quincy Adams’ crusade to end slavery for decades. Adams’ persistence inspired a young man named Abraham Lincoln and the abolitionist movement resulting in the formation of the Republican Party. The election of Abraham Lincoln excused southern Democrats to split the Union and start the Civil War. Thus, a bloody price was paid for not ending slavery after the Revolutionary War.
By constitutional amendment, slavery was ended, and for many years, most of the former slaves registering to vote were Republicans. For the next 20 years, noted former slave Frederick Douglass and other Black politicians succeeded in passing many laws establishing their newfound civil rights. When under Grover Cleveland (D) the Democrats regained control of the presidency and Congress, they repealed those laws one by one until discrimination became the new law of the land. During this time, the Ku Klux Klan began committing a string of 4,000-plus lynchings. Proof that they were political, not just racial, is that a third of the victims were white. The Jim Crow laws set up to keep Blacks from voting were set up by Democrats.
In the 20th century, President Woodrow Wilson (D) triumphantly screened “The Birth of a Nation” (a heroic history of the KKK) in the White House. He also officially segregated the civil service of the federal government. In the 1960s, when Democrats again controlled both the presidency and both houses of Congress, they could not muster enough votes to pass the Voting and Civil Rights Acts until a large majority of the minority Republicans championed the cause. President Lyndon Johnson (D) got the credit in Kennedy’s memory, but then went on to establish the Great Society welfare program which enslaved generations of poor Americans to a life of government dependency and was a major factor in destroying Black families.
Finally, in 1987, Sen. Edward Kennedy (D) championed the Grove City Bill that would have allowed the federal government to dictate the philosophy, and even the morality of any organization receiving direct or indirect assistance from the government. Religious organizations included. Thankfully it failed. However, at that point I knew, like Reagan did, that the party had left me. In 1988, I changed party affiliation. Although the Republicans aren’t perfect, they still believe in improving America, not fundamentally changing it into something it was never intended to be.
In 2012, at the Democratic Party convention, the party platform had deleted all acknowledgement of God. Seeing it as a political liability, the leaders sought to insert the acknowledgement into the platform by a voice vote. After three tries, the measure was declared passed even though a recording of the voice vote makes it clear that the delegates did not approve.
This election cycle, it has become clear that the Marxist philosophy Reagan saw creeping into the party nearly 60 years ago now dominates the Democrat Party. If you are a registered Democrat but still believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as one nation under, and with respect for God, the Democratic Party has left you. It is time to return the favor by voting against it.
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong East Bakersfield resident.