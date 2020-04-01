“The health of a democratic society may be measured by the quality of functions performed by private citizens," wrote Alexis de Tocqueville in "Democracy in America."
In May 2017, Utah Sen. Mike Lee released the first report in his Social Capital Project called What We Do Together: the State of Associational Life in America. According to Lee, the state of associational life in America may be more important than we realize.
As American society has changed over the past 40 years, the federal government has taken on a larger role in citizens’ lives. Looking at factors including family, religion, community and work, Lee’s research helps explain why bigger government is not the answer to America’s problems.
Alexis de Tocqueville, who took a nine month trip to the United States, was fascinated by the amount of associations in America that allowed people to participate in democracy.
“Americans of all ages, all conditions, and all dispositions, constantly form associations. They have not only commercial and manufacturing companies, in which all take part, but associations of a thousand other kinds—religious, moral, serious, futile, extensive, or restricted, enormous or diminutive,” Tocqueville wrote. “If it be proposed to advance some truth, or to foster some feeling by the encouragement of a great example, they form a society.”
As involvement in local communities has declined, the federal government has taken over, but the federal government cannot solve local problems as well as members of the community. Citizens have become less interested in attending local meetings. Instead of getting together to discuss and solve problems, people have begun staying at home and letting the federal government decide what is best.
“So, too, are we less able to collaborate across communities. Instead of solving problems locally, we increasingly turn to the federal government — an approach that puts problem-solving in the hands of policymakers with little local knowledge of community problems and that leads to polarized (and polarizing) laws that offend the values of large swaths of the populace,” Lee writes. If we truly want to transfer power back to the people, we need to start participating again.
This decline of associational life also alienates us from others. We can disrespectfully interact with people who disagree with us on the internet instead of having face-to-face conversations with them. Without real interaction, we focus on what benefits us and don’t think much about our neighbors. Losing associations with our community causes us to be somewhat out of touch with reality.
According to Tocqueville, “If men are to remain civilized, or to become so, the art of associating together must grow and improve in the same ratio in which the equality of conditions is increased.”
Jim Hansen is a retired mechanical engineer.