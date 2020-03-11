“...we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt...,” said Thomas Jefferson.
America's first and only Constitution has lasted 232 years! Unfortunately, the biggest threat to our founding document is the oversized federal government that is spending our nation into oblivion. The cost is not just monetary but has altered the constitution that would make it unrecognizable to the founders. The national security state has been replaced with the welfare state.
Financing this spending will require either record levels of taxation or debt resulting in reduced economic growth and living standards. By the turn of the century, Congress was fully cognizant of the fact it faced a fiscal challenge unlike any other in U.S. history and yet both branches of government, as if in a continual state of denial, ignored the warnings.
Progressive entitlements, intended to make the nation more just and humane, with consequences that have come with staggering costs, freedom and social stability, have left many Americans feeling alienated, despised and misled.
This has undermined the natural human desire for self-sufficiency and self-improvement while Social Security and Medicare have reduced the desire of young workers to save for their retirement. The welfare system’s high marginal tax rates have discouraged work and penalized investments in human capital. This high human cost has been matched by large fiscal costs and monumental inefficiency. The $2.4 trillion the federal government currently spends annually on entitlements equals $7,500 for every man, woman and child living in the United States, an amount that is five times the money necessary to lift every poor person out of poverty. Only about half of all entitlement assistance (48 percent) goes to the poor. The other half, amounting to more than $1 trillion annually, is spread widely across households located over all parts of the U.S. While the massive expenditure has significantly reduced poverty among senior citizens, poverty rates for all other adults and for children are no lower today than they were a half century ago. Fifty-five percent of all households, which includes more than 170 million people, received cash or in-kind benefits from at least one major federal entitlement program.
As Thomas Sowell once said, “One of the sad signs of our times is that we have demonized those who produce, subsidized those who refuse to produce, and canonized those who complain.”
You can view the US Debt Clock at https://usdebtclock.org/ and should also check the debt time machine.
Socialism is resurfacing in American politics with policy proposals gaining support among much of the electorate. In assessing the effects of socialist policies, it is important to recognize that they provide little material incentive for production and innovation, and by distributing goods and services for “free,” prevent prices from revealing economically important information about costs and consumer needs and wants. Margaret Thatcher once argued, socialist governments always run out of other people’s money.
The rise in the federal debt since World War II is a direct result of entitlement programs. Entitlement spending has risen from 4 percent of GDP to 14 percent and now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all federal spending and will be almost impossible to cut without affecting expensive entitlements. The public is coming to realize that the utopian ideas of the progressive era have not lived up to their promise. Their costs, measured in terms of a loss of personal freedom and individual initiative, burdensome taxes and a crushing national debt are outweighing their benefits
The administrative state presents us with a fundamental choice: Do we want to live under a government of laws, or are we going to continue our slide toward a government of men? That is, do we want a government that rules by the consent of the governed through elections and representation, or will we continue to delegate our power of self-government to unelected and unaccountable experts in far away places so that they can administer our lives for us?
America’s constitutionalism is a theoretical doctrine that no longer has meaning in our politics and is only meaningful if its principles, which authorize government, are understood to be permanent and unchangeable. When the principles that establish the legitimacy of the constitution are understood to be changeable, are forgotten, or are denied, the constitution can no longer impose limits on the power of government which in turn will determine the conditions of the social compact and become the arbiter of the rights of individuals.
Jim Hansen is a retired mechanical engineer.