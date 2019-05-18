I have been a pastor's wife for 35 years, I was sexually abused by a family friend over 59 years ago and I have known and worked closely with Monsignor Craig Harrison on many occasions while holding the position of executive director of Kern County Right to Life, dating as far back to 2001.
And by golly, I think it's time for me to speak up on SNAP's audacity to beseech the bishop of Fresno’s Diocese to quash the prayer vigil intended for Monsignor Craig.
I am grateful the people of Bakersfield prevailed. Prayer is one of our fundamental tenets of faith — no matter what religion. One key reason we pray is because God has commanded us to pray. Prayer is how we communicate with God. Prayer allows us to worship and praise God, while also sanctions us to offer confession of our sins, which should lead our genuine repentance.
Jesus Christ taught His disciples to pray, “Deliver us from evil,” and, “to forgive us our sins as we forgive those who have sinned against us."
The community rallying to pray should have been perceived as a positive with people of faith acting out their faith. Instead, SNAP wanted prayer to be muzzled and portrayed in a negative light, which I believe further victimizes individuals of any type of sexual abuse.
The community of faith should pray for Monsignor Craig. If found innocent, for restoration. If guilty, for repentance. If innocent, for strength to regain his good character and standing before God, his congregation, denomination, community and family. If guilty, prayer can clear human obstacles out of the way in order for God to work.
And last of all, prayer gives us power over evil. If Monsignor Craig is innocent, he needs power over the evil character assassination by those so swift to render judgment in the court of public opinion. And, should Monsignor Craig be found guilty, he needs healing from a guilty evil habit.
Poh Fang Chia writes about prayer and forgiveness in Our Daily Bread. “When writing to the Corinthian church, the apostle Paul shared about the trouble he experienced in the province of Asia. The persecution was so severe that he and his companions ‘despaired of life itself’ (2 Corinthians 1:8). However, Paul was helped by the prayers of believers (v. 11). Though the Corinthian church was many miles away from the apostle, their prayers mattered and God heard them. Herein lies an amazing mystery: the sovereign One has chosen to use our prayers to accomplish His purpose. What a privilege!”
A few years back in my time of need, I called Monsignor Craig and asked for counselling. He was willing to assist me, taking time out of his busy schedule even though I was not a member of the Catholic Church. Monsignor Craig is to be honored not demonized.
Linda Campos Haslow is the lead pastor along with her husband, Rev. Gregory Haslow, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Taft. She can be reached at lhaslow@gmail.com.