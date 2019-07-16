You may be asking, what is C. diff? C. diff stands for clostridium difficile. It is a bacterium that causes life threatening diarrhea. It is usually contracted in a health care setting. It occurs in individuals who have been taking certain antibiotics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a recent study concluded that approximately half a million individuals contract C. diff per year, where close to 50,000 individuals eventually die.
Symptoms of C. diff can start days to weeks after taking antibiotics, with Clindamycin use being one of the leading antibiotics that can lead to contracting C. diff. You go into the hospital, receiving antibiotics, treating another illness, not knowing that you can be in danger of contracting something much worse. What makes C. diff so dangerous, is that it is very easily spread from person to person. Symptoms of C. diff are diarrhea, which is lose and watery, fever, stomach tenderness, loss of appetite and nausea. It can lead to toxic megacolon or ruptured colon, and some may need to have their entire colon removed. C. diff causes more deaths in the U.S. per year than car accidents.
Why am I interested in getting the word out about this? I had never heard of C. diff either, until I contracted it in the hospital. I had been on Clindamycin and other antibiotics for months, with no break, due to teeth abscesses and preparing for oral surgery. I had no idea that any bad thing could be caught from taking antibiotics. No doctor ever informed me of this possibility. In March of this year, I was hospitalized for nine days for a blockage in a duct in my pancreas, causing severe pancreatitis. Once a procedure was done to clear out the blockage, I started to feel better. I thought I would feel great after this.
A few days after being home from the hospital, I started having severe diarrhea and abdominal pain. I was literally going to the bathroom over 20 times a day. I became extremely dehydrated. I went back to the hospital, and they admitted me for six days. I was tested and told that I had C. diff. They barely explained what it was to me, and I had no idea how dangerous it was. I was put on oral Vancomycin and told I would start feeling better soon.
Once home from the hospital, I finished 21 more days of this antibiotic. My symptoms did not improve. Some people, around 20 percent, experience C. diff again as soon as they stop the medication. I was getting weaker and weaker and losing more and more weight. At times I thought I was going to die. I went to the hospital two more times because I was severely dehydrated and could not eat without vomiting. A different antibiotic was tried the second time, with no response. The next hospitalization, I was not treated with antibiotics, just treated for the dehydration, nausea and pain.
Again, soon after getting home from the hospital, I got sicker. I was tested again for C. diff and was still positive. Now I am back off Vancomycin for two weeks. I've experienced three months of severe diarrhea every day of my life. Sometimes I am too tired to get out of bed, too dizzy and nauseous and cannot go back to work if I still test positive and have symptoms. I feel like I am in prison, while my body is trying to kill me.
The reason so many people catch C. diff is that it is so hard to kill on surfaces. Normal household cleaning products don’t work. It must be a mixture of bleach and water, and if there is not enough bleach, it will not kill the spores. If hospital rooms are not cleaned properly, and the next patient has been on antibiotics, it is very easy for that person to catch it.
I feel like doctors need to educate patients about C. diff. Using hand sanitizer won’t kill it. Please get the word out.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident and a master of social work student.