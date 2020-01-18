On Tuesday morning, as one of the Bakersfield Homeless Center work crews started their day cleaning the streets and storefronts of downtown, they noticed an older man lying in a doorway. When they went to wake him, they found that he had died on the street overnight.
We don’t know who this man was, but we know it was the streets that took him. It seems his untimely death is too unremarkable to garner public attention between oil meetings and impeachment proceedings. Name unknown. Nothing sensational. It was probably quiet while he slept on the hard cement as the cold crept in and slowly stole his breath. It is the fate of everyone living without a proper home or shelter.
The harsh reality is that the streets are eventually fatal. Sooner or later something ends your life if you live on the streets. Violence, the elements, overdose or some untreated medical need snuffs out a person. It too often goes entirely unnoticed. How many people walked by and didn’t notice, conditioned to look away, not knowing that as he lay there, his body temperature dropped to match the cold of the concrete? He had no blankets. He had no sleeping bag. The air was really crisp that morning. The sun had not yet shone directly on that street and the temperature that had dropped near freezing could still be felt on your face. The fact he had no protection from that cold should have caught someone’s attention, but he lay there unseen, overlooked and avoided. We look away from what is visually uncomfortable until we can’t, and then unfortunately we seem to choose anger instead of compassion.
Lately, the days in Bakersfield seem to be filled with arguments, misinformation, fear and anger. Anger has done what anger does. It divides us. It gives us permission to look away. It pronounces some are unworthy. It allows people to die alone. It kills our sense of compassion. Today, we as a community are one less. We can sit and discuss, argue, blame one another, create strategies, policies and offer incentives, but as we go home to worry about it another day, people are literally dying in our streets.
Many organizations and people in this town are doing everything they can every day to change this story. We need you to do your part in this, too. Call your elected officials and tell them you support more being done. Plan a night out to support businesses that worry people will stop coming if someone is outside. Call the police or a behavioral health professional if someone is having a mental health crisis and needs help. Volunteer and give to non-profit agencies on more than just holidays. Notice your neighbors, especially those who are overlooked. Most importantly, use your voice to call out for compassion and help and care.
Help cannot wait. For this man we are too late. His death is a tragedy. If we grow numb to it, our hearts become as cold as the streets and more lives will be lost.
Shannon Medina is the communications and marketing associate for the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.