Tex was what he was called by the people where he finally found a home. Tigger was his first name, but there was no way to know that as the people who owned him for two years moved out and left him in the cul-de-sac to fend for himself.
Across the street were two other cats, so he learned to scrabble for food that was left out for them, but a year later those people moved out of the city. They took one of their cats with them, leaving the other with neighbors who had come to love the little one, who followed their cat over to live at that house.
So at the house on the cul-de-sac there was now that small stray they took care of, gave shots to and loved, and there was the cat she followed, another stray, a big male who was dumped as a kitten in the cul-de-sac already several years ago. There was also a black fluffy cat who was dumped on the doorstep of a relative, who was unable to take care of it.
These people already had three cats, and the last thing they needed was another, especially not another male, who would contest with the older male they already had. But, one day, Tex came over. He was starving and they fed him, and he stayed. He became the “garage” cat, or the “Front porch” cat, as the others claimed the backyard and were leery of him.
Tex was not the most socially adapted cat in the area. He would let you pet him, and he would get all excited and try to bite the leg of the person doing the petting. A long process started of acclimating him to the other cats, which went on through scuffle after scuffle with the male cat already there, spraying, and all the other problems of two male cats.
But Tex really wanted a home, so he learned to let the other male boss him around, stopped being aggressive toward the girl cats and settled in. Slowly.
After Tex had been there for three years, the owners of the now four-cat household learned through casual conversation with neighbors that he had originally been named Tigger. However, he now answered to Tex, so Tex it stayed. He lived in the garage and the front porch and had cat beds at both places.
As he got older, he learned to take long naps on the glider swing on the front porch. Sometimes he even ate breakfast there. Other times he met the owner in the morning. As the owner was bringing out the food, Tex would meet him on the sidewalk and walked with him back to the garage where he could eat with the protection of the cars in case he had to hide.
Hiding was always a priority, as he had lived on the streets without an owner for at least two years, but over the four years he lived as a garage cat, he learned to trust people again and started to relax. He would flop over on his side when the owners were around, and the furry black cat used to watch him from the house, until one day they met with no problems whatever along the side of the house.
Things were going well.
On June 26, two dogs, a Gernan shepherd-type and a boxer, ran up onto the front porch, caught him sleeping and mauled him, squeezing him so hard his intestines burts out of the protective sac, causing a massive hernia. The dogs, chased away by a neighbor, were seen during the attack by at least three people. They killed a gray cat up the street further, then disappeared. Both had collars and tags.
Tex lived two days, with over $2,000 worth of surgery, but died in pain on June 28.
The owner called in to report the incident. A bizarre set of conversations ensued with Animal Control. First, the original person at Animal COntrol refused to take a report. What? Nope, no report unless you knew who the dogs were. So, no report on two cats killed in separate incidents by the same two killer dogs? What next, wait for a child to be attacked? Sorry, Animal Control reported, no information on any such dogs and no report unless you identify them.
The owner decided on local action. The neighborhood website was used to see who had seen the dogs. Reports of sightings came in. One, two, three, four. The park, a street to the north, two from the south of the cul-de-sac.
Then a real lead. A possible address. The owner walked the streets, putting up over 100 signs describing the dogs. More leads. Then a phone call.
The same dogs had killed another cat a month earlier, at the end of May. Animal Control and the Bakersfield Police had been called as the dogs then had attacked a person also. Cruisers showed up and the streets were watched. The animals reportedly were picked up. The next day at least one of them were seen in a front yard. What?
So, what does it take to get these dogs off the street? Does Animal Control not have any longitudinal or descriptive records? There are very precise descriptions of the dogs. The possible address is known, the possible owner has been seen, but what does Bakersfield law enforcement expect? If the owner of the cat goes there after seeing what the owner looks like he would need to be armed. What could he gain anyway?
Tex deserved better. Tex still deserves better. The Bakersfield Police Department should be better. The dogs have been seen at least three times since the attack, running loose, probably killing cats. Maybe looking for kids to attack.
Kelly Richers is the superintendent of the Wasco Elementary School District. He has lived in Campus Park, where the incident took place, with his wife, Linda, and daughter, Katherine, for 29 years.