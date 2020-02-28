Ecclesiastes 3 tells us, “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.”
At no other time (or season) has the “swamp” in our nation’s capital been more in need of draining and ridding of those who contribute to its “debris” — to put the swamp’s contents kindly. The current presidential campaign as well as political abuses of our constitution’s impeachment process are no exception. Each only aggravates this overall condition of Washington, D.C.’s growing deep state and mostly unchanging establishment.
It was once said, “That government is best which governs least.” While many are working diligently to reduce the intrusion of the federal government in our personal lives, others are working just as diligently to do exactly the opposite, i.e., expand our federal government’s intrusion via socialism and globalism.
This is not a battle of political parties. Instead, it’s a battle of coastal elites versus populists who live between both coasts. The latter group is frequently referred to by elitists (and the media) as residents of “flyover states” where most populists reside. Populists greatly outnumber elites in population but not in political power – except in the voting booth.
As Ben Franklin was leaving our country’s constitutional convention, he was asked what do we have? He responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.” As we know, a “republic” is a state in which sovereign power is held by the people and their elected representatives and has an elected president, not a monarch.
Nevertheless, elitists’ pursuit of power has never been more pronounced than during the recent abuse of our constitution’s impeachment process. Such power-motivated pursuits are in total contradiction to the express and implied intent of our constitution.
Moreover, the expansion of our federal government is totally contrary to the limited government vision of our framers – especially the Constitution’s 10th Amendment. It says the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states or to the people.
While Bill Thomas was our representative in Congress, we happened to be seated near one another on a Bakersfield-bound flight. I took advantage of the situation to ask him why more deference isn’t paid to the 10th Amendment. He said it’s been too “watered down” by our judiciary. That may be true. Yet it’s still viable today where political power is the issue.
When you consider this constitutional amendment, you must ask why are so many federal departments in areas that should be the province of the states?
Centralized, political power, of course.
Our federal government should legitimately include these — yet only these — departments (with year of their creation shown):
Defense (1947 — replacing War Department formed in 1789)
State (1789)
Treasury (1789)
Justice (1870)
Interior (1849)
Commerce (1903)
Veteran Affairs (1930)
Homeland Security (2002)
The following departments are predominantly of relatively recent creation and demonstrate what appear to be unconstitutional expansions of federal power:
Agriculture (1862)
Labor (1913)
Health and Human Services (1953)
Housing and Urban Development (1965)
Transportation (1966)
Energy (1977)
Education (1979)
None of these latter powers is delegated by our Constitution to the federal government nor prohibited to the states. Therefore, each should be considered for more proper regulation at the state level.
Even where federal power is appropriate, some elements can be delegated to the states. For example, insurance is clearly “interstate commerce.” Wisely, Congress passed Public Law 15 in 1945 to cause insurance to be construed as intrastate commerce and regulated at the state level.
It was amended by a President Barack Obama executive order to return health insurance to federal regulation so Obama could introduce his Affordable Care Act. Many, including me, believe health insurance, except Medicare, should be returned to state regulation, totally avoiding Washington’s involvement.
This would be especially beneficial for those of us populists fortunate enough to reside in Kern County. That would be a great beginning!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AIS, AAI, is a local management consultant and author of books and articles on leadership and management.