After years of neglect, the burning of the apartment building at 20th and C streets speak to a systemic problem in our community. Neglectful property owners not being held accountable for their responsibilities of property ownership. Numerous examples of similar cases including historic buildings of serious architectural design remain neglected and ignored by their owners. The county and its several cities do little to nothing to address the matter in any meaningful way. Code violations and things that should be code violations go unabated without consequence.
Examples of neglect that disparage our city include two commercial buildings downtown. One, the unoccupied Spanish Revival office complex, 2011 18th St., and nearby, The Georgian, 1734 D St., are glaring examples of architecturally and historically contributing buildings that suffer from needless neglect by owners with the means to remedy the matter.
Here this exercise in irresponsibility of stewardship by the owner of that now burned apartment building on 20th and C streets speaks to a similar incident in Old Town Kern. For more than six years, a vernacular Victorian house, 724 Oregon St., sat abandoned, its elderly disabled owner having long vanished. Like others in this neighborhood, it was built around 1910 and featured a second “front door.” These houses, walking distance from the Southern Pacific depot, were marketed to people who would operate an early version of a “bed and breakfast” where they would rent the front bedroom that had its own outside door to travelers and provide their guests with their meals. These old houses, with reasonable care, can be attractive and contributing elements to the historical quality of the neighborhood.
A block away is a twin of this house that, with its two-color paint scheme and sound roof, exemplifies what 724 could have been. Instead, over the years, the city only posted notices of violation, periodically replacing the boarding routinely damaged by trespassers and mailing undeliverable letters to the long missing owner of record. It was home base for crime and vandalism routinely committed on nearby properties, particularly the Caledonia Masonic Lodge next door.
After years of ineffective response by the city, and at least three small fires, in yet another act of criminal irresponsibility 724 was burned to the ground. The Masonic building next door sustained damage to both windows and doors that, while expensive, is below the property insurance deductible.
That was March. Today it remains a pile of charred rubble. Before these years of neglect, this house could have been rehabbed into someone’s attractive home. Or it could have been razed salvaging interesting Victorian era four-panel interior doors and door casing, lathe turned columns and other interesting architectural elements. Today, with nothing salvageable, it’s just an attractive nuisance and eyesore degrading the value of nearby properties, encouraging illegal dumping, vandalism and crime.
Now that 20th and C streets building, with its attractive period craftsman era design, could be an attractive historically contributive building, or the site could be redeveloped into something usable and contribute to the owner and the community. Here the owner has options and appears to have the resources to exercise those options.
Note that many of the neighboring properties in this otherwise beautiful and historic neighborhood qualify for local historic designation for the quality of their architectural design and construction.
In cases of neglected properties, it’s possible the owners may be incompetent in matters of property management and, feeling overwhelmed, may be in denial. In such cases, the city may be able to help by having an official meet with the owner to outline the options including finding help for what is required of property ownership.
An example of how this could work happened several years ago in the Oleander-Sunset neighborhood. A low-income disabled homeowner’s backyard with much accumulated debris had received numerous notices of violation by the city. During a scheduled “Great American Cleanup” event, and as then Councilmember Sue Benham’s representative on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee, she asked me to get involved in cleaning this property. The city provided a trash compactor truck and a team of us volunteers, including the code enforcement officer who had issued the violation notices, on his own time, helped with the cleanup bringing this property into compliance.
If the owner of 20th and C streets continues to ignore their responsibilities, the city should have the authority to require the property be sold to a new owner who makes solid agreement to remedy the issues. Another possibility is to involve Habitat for Humanity to engage someone needing a home to help with its rehabilitation and restoration. Either way, this neighborhood and the city deserve better than to be suffering this ongoing exercise in civic irresponsibility.
Other California communities have local codes that effectively address issues of systemic neglect, and Bakersfield is long overdue for implementing such codes with much better outcomes than what our community now experiences. The rights of adjacent property owners also matter as do those of the urban community at large. We aren’t isolated islands. We are a community and with property rights must come responsibility. You can’t have one without the other.
Stephen Montgomery is vice chair of the Bakersfield Historic Preservation Commission.