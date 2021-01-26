I’m well aware that the overwhelming feeling many parents have felt about their children’s education this past year is frustration. Yet in our house, the best word to describe how we feel is grateful. We are grateful for having the opportunity to choose our children's schools, and this past year has confirmed that our choice was the right one for our family.
This National School Choice Week, I want to encourage every family to make the educational choice that helps their child succeed, whether that’s a neighborhood school, charter school, private school, online school or homeschooling.
Four years ago, our family made the decision to send our children to private schools. Many issues drove that decision, but the primary reason was excellence in academics. Our local public schools struggle with performing at the minimum state standards. The financial commitment to private school has been worth it. Both schools our children attend work diligently to make sure every child receives the educational tools they need to succeed, and both schools value a parent’s perspective and involvement in learning.
We are grateful for the dedication of our administrators and teachers that enabled our students to not miss one day of instruction when the COVID-19 lockdown started in California. In March, when the first lockdown began, our children’s schools came up with plans over the weekend to ensure our students received the same amount of instructional time they had the week before. I know this took an enormous amount of thought and care, and I’m so indebted to our administrators for putting our kids first.
I won’t lie, crisis schooling was not easy for a second grade boy and his mom. We struggled to find a routine. I struggled with being a teacher and not a mom. At every turn, our school was there to support us and took care and time to help us.
My heart aches for the families whose children attend schools that chose not to continue educating their students. We had local schools giving out weekly packets for a time but that dropped off after parents discovered the packets weren’t being graded. I see parents struggling with their schools and teachers who seem no longer interested in teaching their students. It is tragic.
We are grateful for the time and effort our schools put in over the summer to come up with a plan to get families who wanted in-person learning back in the classroom. The goal was not easy to achieve, as our state kept changing the parameters for kids to be in school. Yet, it was achievable. Seeing the kids run to their teachers on the first day back was amazing. The love our teachers have for their students was palpable. The change in our kids’ demeanor was immediate. My third grader has been a different child; he has expressed his gratitude for school, even though he says math is boring! Our high school senior has at least had a bit of the senior experience with her peers, rather than being forced into a virtual world.
Because of the planning and care that went into getting kids back on campus, both teachers and students have been safe and healthy. The sense of normalcy and safety has helped our kids get through these crazy times with as little stress as possible.
This School Choice Week (through Jan. 30), we are so grateful for our choice. Whatever learning environment you find is best for your child, being able to choose it is the key. Don’t be afraid to make the choice your family needs, it very well could save your child’s educational life.
Melissa Alsop is a mother of four in Bakersfield.