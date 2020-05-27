Dear graduates of the class of 2020:
Well, every class claims it wants to make history.
Years and decades in the future, historians and sociologists will study the long-term implications of the coronavirus shutdown on your generation. They will ask fascinating questions like, “How did it affect your educational attainment? Your relationships? Your attitudes toward government, economics, medicine and travel? Did it reinforce the hermetic tendencies of your generation or did it force you to pivot and run into the world?”
Rest assured, you made history.
For the rest of your lives, you will explain that you were a member of the dreaded class that didn’t get a normal graduation. Didn’t go to your senior prom. Didn’t get a senior tennis, swimming or softball season. Didn’t attend awards banquets and senior breakfasts and baccalaureate ceremonies. And, I can imagine in four years, when many of you become college graduates of the class of 2024, this country will see the biggest, rowdiest, most over-the-top graduation extravaganzas in the history of the United States of America. And let me tell you — I can’t wait to see it.
But what about right now?
Well, right now don’t let anybody tell you you are being snowflakes or weak or that you are surrendering to the juvenile desire for a moment in the sun. Let yourselves feel robbed. Rage against the furies and the forces of cosmic chance that did this to you. Sometimes, in life, it is necessary to howl at the moon or yell into the wind or push against the ocean. Because the truth is that these moments — graduation ceremonies, weddings, baptismal services, landmark birthdays — are totems in the journey of life. We often can’t articulate why these moments and these days seep into the inner-fabric of our souls, but rest assured, they do. To be deprived, for any reason, is a little bit tragic. Any adult that doesn’t let you feel bad about it has merely forgotten just how lucky they were to have enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of graduation when they were younger.
But there are two things you should know about the circumstances you find yourselves in.
First, you should know at the beginning of this journey of adulthood that disappointments, and injustices and shrugs of the universe toward your deepest wants and desires will come to you in high supply. Most of you will one day have your hearts shattered into a million different pieces. Most of you will experience grief so potent, so powerful and so raw you will wonder if you will ever feel good about your lives ever again. You will vote in elections where your favorite candidate loses. You will cheer for teams who are good enough to get to the championship game but fail to hoist the trophy. But most of all, you will disappoint yourselves sometimes. You will say things, hurtful things, regrettable things, things you would do anything to take back, to the people you love the most in this world. You will do things that make you shudder in shame. You will lose friendships, experience resentments and feel a perpetual gap between who you are and who you want to be. You will probably feel this existential gap every single day of your lives.
But here is the good news: not having a graduation or a prom cannot deprive you of the greatest joys of the human condition. The sweetest nectar life has to offer still sits on the table in front of you. The end of your senior year will not lessen or strengthen your faith in the world or in each other or in God. It will not make you a better or a worse citizen. It will not stop you from passionately falling in love or from having a thousand conversations that each transform you in ways you can’t possibly understand until years later. You cannot be stopped from traveling the world, eventually, or eating food you have never heard of or reading life-changing books that heighten your awareness of life’s possibilities, that make life pulse with promise or radiate with riches. You cannot be stopped from gazing at the highest peaks of human existence. And if you are lucky, maybe, just maybe, you will do more than see the peaks, you might just travel to them someday.
Be sad if you want to, but don’t be cynical. Cynics don’t change the world. Be ironic and sarcastic if you want, but try to be genuine most of the time. The best people I know keep sarcasm and irony at bay. Allow yourselves to believe that the best is yet to be, not just for yourselves, but for this great and extraordinary experiment called The United States of America. Get out of your rooms. Get on boats and airplanes and even on horseback. Put down your phones and look up into the blue sky. Enjoy every phase of your days — look at sunrises and sunsets and everything between the meridian and the setting sun.
If you can do this, class of 2020, then the coronavirus will be a blip, a speed bump at best. And the best — the best, is yet to be.
Jeremy Adams is the 2012 Kern County Teacher of the Year, the 2014 California Teacher of the Year and the recipient of a Beautiful Bakersfield Award in Education. He can be reached at Jeremy_Adams@kernhigh.org.