This is a tale of precious Kern River water flow, and of a lesson learned.
In late September of 1981, Chuck Williams, then Kern River watermaster, popped into our city water office to discuss what he deemed to be discrepancies in the flow of Kern River North Fork as measured at Kernville as opposed to the calculated daily mean inflow to Isabella Lake.
Williams was a graduate of Stanford University and perhaps the foremost hydraulic engineer in the history of the Kern River. Rumor had it that Chuck had an IQ of 200 and could identify errors in water flow records with his eyes closed. What I found though, was a gentleman of the utmost integrity, a man of humor and vision, and a strong supporter of our record-keeping task.
In follow-up to Williams' inquiry, we made a few calls and were able to arrange for a “joint” measurement on the Kern River at Kernville with the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS. My assistant hydrographer at the time was Pat Hauptman, and he and I loaded up our pickup truck with all the essential water measurement tools — an Ott No. 2 water velocity meter and register, a steel rod with depth markings, a measuring tape, notebooks and calculators, and, of course, a T-shirt, hat, bathing suit and tennis shoes.
This would be the first ever cooperative water flow measurement between the USGS and City Water Department. The USGS sent their ace hydrographer, a Robert Taylor, I believe, to join us. We had reviewed King’s "Handbook of Hydraulics" for open channel flow, and were convinced that no one or no entity could measure Kern River water flow more precisely. We met up with Taylor at Riverside Park in Kernville, site of the Kern River North Fork gauging station, just before noon. Based on the river gauge and USGS discharge table, the North Fork was believed to be flowing around 200 cubic feet per second. Due to the shallow depth of the river at the Kernville station, we would be performing a wading measurement.
After a brief discussion, Hauptman and I stepped into the river and began our slow and methodical measurement procedure, obtaining the average water depth and mean velocity over 5- to 10-foot-wide sections.
We found out right away the tennis shoes were a bad choice. We slipped on the mossy rocks, constantly bashing our ankles and shins as we moved across the river bottom. In the meanwhile, Taylor had set up a tag line from shore to shore using what looked like a fishing pole, and jumped into his chest-waders.
He moved across the river with ease, taking depth, width and velocity measurements with the savvy of an old pro. By the time Hauptman and I had reached the middle point of the river, we looked back to shore and noticed Taylor already seated at a park table having lunch. Within an hour or so, we had completed our measurement.
After bandaging our bleeding ankles and shins, we sat down with Taylor and went over our measurement notes. The two stream flow measurements came out with nearly identical results; he looked like a man that had just come from church, we looked like we had been in the ring with Joe Frazier.
Back at the office, I went straight to the library and checked out King’s "Handbook of Hydraulics." This time, I would read it from cover to cover.