After four years of spoon-feeding Donald Trump Starbursts in the White House, the time has come for the constituents of California’s 23rd Congressional District to demand accountability from our congressman.
His complicit nature and perpetuation of Trump’s false claims about a “rigged and fraudulent election” allowed the events on Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol building to metastasize like the cancer his administration was to our country’s democracy.
He stood idly by, kowtowing to a president who shared a stage in Helsinki, Finland, and took the word of Vladimir Putin over that of the United States intelligence community regarding their blatant interference in our 2016 presidential election.
He abandoned his Christian values when news broke that Trump had an affair with an adult entertainment star, then paid her $130,000 to keep quiet.
Despite more than 40 failed lawsuits put forth by Trump and his legal team in more than five states which aimed to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, he continued peddling false narratives and gave his blessing to radical right wing elected officials to again sow doubt in our democratic process.
He hid behind a curtain when news broke that Trump had pressured Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Raffensperger to alter the state’s election results to favor Trump, while fanning the flames of baseless conspiracy theories to rile up your party.
He placed his left hand on the Bible, took an oath to defend our Constitution, pledged an oath to defend our country from threats foreign and domestic, but instead pledged his allegiance to a seditious fool, who sunk our congressman’s political career in the last dying days of his presidency.
Was it worth it?
California’s 23rd Congressional District deserves a leader who will stand up for what’s right, even if that conflicts with their personal political ambition. We certainly deserve a leader who embodies integrity and honesty, neither of which our current congressman has displayed in the last three months.
Kevin McCarthy wanted to be “a part of the team.” Well, that team allowed hundreds of rioters to break into the United States Capitol Building in an attempt to overthrow the United States government, which resulted in the deaths of five Americans — including a Capitol police officer who was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by white supremacist rioters.
That blood is on your hands, congressman.
There was zero evidence of voter fraud in this election. Should there have been any widespread efforts to defraud this election in the favor of President-elect Joe Biden, the more than 40 lawsuits put forth by the Trump legal team in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia would have shown that.
Congressman McCarthy, you have shown the voters at home that you don’t have this country’s best interest at heart. What happened last week was a stain on this country’s history. It was a global embarrassment, and you encouraged it.
It’s time for the constituents of California’s 23rd Congressional District to right the course and organize around a new era of political leadership. Our country, and our district, deserves better.
John Parviainen was born and raised in Bakersfield and has experience in our state's government, public relations and crisis corporate communications for Fortune 500 companies, and in business development for a high growth start up company based in San Francisco. He received his BA from Whittier College (Los Angeles) in political science in 2017 and has been politically active at the local, state and federal level.