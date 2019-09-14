Why does this brief 27-word amendment seem to be so hard to understand? The answer is pretty clear: its first half has become invisible, at least to NRA aficionados.
Here’s the text, as it appears in the United States Constitution: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary for the Security of a free State, the Right of the People to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
Let’s not forget the important context, included in the following translation into modern American English: “To be able to fend off the threats from possible foreign adversaries — and since our infant USA doesn’t yet, in 1791, have a standing army to do the job — a well-regulated national guard shall be instituted, with its members having access to swords, muskets, and pistols for that purpose.”
Given that actual intent, it takes some dogged pretense to claim what the Second Amendment intends is, “Everyone must be able to own an AR-15 that can shoot 36 people in 32 seconds” (that was the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s toll).
Such a novel interpretation also requires a personal faith that your fellow Americans are threatening your life and property and your only hope of survival is to kill enough of them before they can kill you. A faith like that makes you a candidate for psychiatric intervention, not a rational reader of the second or any other amendment.
We all see around us this obsessive focus on self-defense that moves otherwise-sane people to buy and cuddle weapons of war in their homes. It’s an obsession that the gun industry has nurtured more cleverly — and at greater cost to America — than any other sales promotion in history. Our 39,773 gun deaths in 2017 alone were evidently well worth it to a business whose civilian sales were $3.1 billion that year.
You live in Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia, you grow up accustomed to your society’s customs, such as its treatment of women as domestic animals and chopping off thieves’ hands. It’s just the way things are. Grow up in the United States in 2019, you get used to our annual rate of gun deaths. Anyway, it’s always somebody else who gets shot, because you’re still here — right? And you’ve got your own AR or AK, with its big mag, to blast the hell out of anybody who tries to nail you.
Then there’s the macho factor. You know you’re more of a man than the wimp next door who won’t allow a gun in his house. Open-carry — now, there’s a law! When people can see your weapon, they’ve gotta know you’re the man.
Besides, as columnist Rich Lowry explained in his column the other day, your right to your self-defense weapon comes directly from God (“Yes, gun ownership is a God-given right,” Sept. 9). Who’s gonna argue? Lowry admits that God doesn’t explicitly allow AKs, ARs or Uzis, but hey, why not? What’s better for self-defense?
Imputing to law-abiding gun owning citizens anything other than peaceful behavior with their weapons may seem unfair. But they are weapons of war; their reason for existence is to kill human beings as rapidly as their shooters can do it.
We all get angry, and sometimes mad as hell. All of us. Rage while holding a personal mass-murder tool is what’s given us the terrorized society we Americans endure today. More than 33,000 gun deaths each year. About as many killed by our private guns in the first two months of 2019 as we lost on D-Day in World War II.
Is a Kern County school, market or church to be fenced off next by yellow crime-scene tape? While we wait, our daily gun death toll rises, barely making the news. It’s long past time for mere passive acceptance, thoughts and prayers and faith that a warped interpretation of the Second Amendment makes it all OK.
Norm Haughness is a Tehachapi resident.