Freedom is not free is a well-worn saying. The view from my bunker indicates that American stakeholders who cherish liberty and the ideals of our Constitution are a few payments behind. In any case, freedom, in the long run, is far less costly than democracy, as we are finding out the hard way.
The aforementioned has a major presence in the economic/financial space. First, a housekeeping note: your author has been cast as a proponent of the sky is falling and/or doomsday schools of thought on these pages. For the record, the sky is not falling as near as I can tell. That said, the “doomsday” version is the path on which this nation finds itself today, and has been for some time.
The set up
U.S. public debt since President Reagan was elected has doubled every eight years. Per global risk analyst Vincent Gave, the COVID-19 response in the U.S. has had a $12,800 increase in debt per capita. The UK has had a $7,000 increase, Germany and France has had $5,300 and China has had $1,200. Debt is future consumption brought forward is a less worn, nevertheless true statement. It’s suggested that Americans, or at least our masters, endorse or condone the debt/consumption equation thinking that the future will not arrive during their lifetime or term of office. The grandchildren are on their own.
Per blogger MN Gordon, “The solutions from the Federal Reserve and Congress are always the same. To inject credit into financial markets and the economy. Yet each bailout iteration requires greater and greater applications of credit. What’s more, each bailout iteration then leads to the next crisis. From Black Monday in 1987 to the savings and loan crisis in the early 1990’s. Then through the Asian financial crisis in 1997 to the dot com bubble and bust at the birth of the new millennium. And so on to the housing collapse and Great Recession in 2008-09 to now the 2020 fiasco.”
Takeout food for thought
In 2005, a retired couple with $1 million in savings could buy a 10 year U.S. Treasury bond at 5 percent and live off the interest. In 2010, a couple needed to buy $2 million of bonds for the same standard of living. Today, a couple would need to buy $5 million to receive the interest amount compared to 2005. The similar predicament applies to life insurers and pensions. A reminder, today’s dollar is worth measurably less than 2005’s.
During the recent period, housing prices have increased at a steady pace and are now at record levels, increasing 14.6 percent from a year ago. Experts attribute this to historic low mortgage rates. According to recent Convoy Investments research, the S&P 500 is up 20 percent this year, however with the money supply up 51 percent, the monetary inflation adjusted change for the S&P 500 is -30 percent for the year. Both markets have accomplished these feats in a severe economic downturn.
Texting past the graveyard
Throughout most of American history, the national government was reliant upon both the will of the people and the vibrancy of the economy for its livelihood. Today, evidence abounds that the American economy has become dependent upon the national government printing press and its ability to bind taxpayers to its ever expanding debt obligations.
The aforementioned housing market lays bare the methods and madness of Federal Reserve policies at work. Evidence includes that rock bottom mortgage rates do not make housing more affordable. Ultimately this leads to increases in housing prices, as the record shows and is known as asset inflation (ask a renter). The same phenomenon thrives in more robust fashion in the stock market. Asset inflation, like other price inflation, is simply increasing money stock that chases the same assets.
In the present case, the entire money stock built up in our history has increased by some 65 percent this year. If the U.S. government/Federal Reserve duo advertised their services on TV subject to prescription drug warning guidelines, the “risks include” disclosures would be something to behold: collapse of currency, wealth transfer, public indebtedness, asset bubbles, income inequality or stagnant wages. See your congressman if you can’t make ends meet. Fixable, you ask, it’s in the Constitution, take the money monopoly from the Federal Reserve and return it to the people (sometimes referred to as sound money).
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.