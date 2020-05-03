When I was a child, my family frequently moved from city to city, place to place. While I got to see and learn about many parts of our beautiful country, these moves were oftentimes disruptive.
School always brought me comfort. I found that it offered one constant because I could always count on teachers to connect with me. My teachers made me feel cared for and truly special. Some of my fondest memories are playing school and practicing with my three sisters for the day when I might become a teacher myself.
Fast forward many years and teachers still hold a special place in my heart. While I miss my own days leading a classroom, I have the great fortune to hear about, and witness firsthand, phenomenal examples every day of ways in which our county’s 9,500 teachers make meaningful differences in our childrens’ lives.
Teachers have one of the most challenging jobs of all. With today’s many uncertainties and the unforeseen need to teach from afar, this challenge has been amplified exponentially in recent weeks. But, with new challenges, brings new opportunity. While we must stay apart physically right now, it has been wonderful to see so many Kern County teachers supporting their students and families in new and creative ways. For this, I express my sincere appreciation for their hard work, flexibility and ingenuity in making the transition to distance learning. Their commitment to providing students with learning opportunities and maintaining social connections is absolutely essential during these challenging times.
Tomorrow marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week and there couldn’t be a better time to say thank you! As part of the celebration, we will be honoring Kern County’s 54 Teacher of the Year nominees through a series of videos posted on kern.org, on our social media platforms, and on KETN. The campaign will culminate on Friday when I will name two Kern County Teachers of the Year. The pair will then be eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year honor later in the year.
As our teachers have been met with a new normal in recent weeks, the transition to distance learning is yielding many unforeseen benefits. COVID-19’s disruption to our traditional school practices is compelling teachers to reimagine the way they teach. It’s an experience that will serve as a roadmap for our educational future. New partnerships and relationships are being built, new skills are being learned on the fly and organic problem solving is taking center stage. The progress in just a short time frame has been nothing short of remarkable.
There is currently no substitute for teaching and learning in a physical school setting. The ability to effectively gauge individual student learning is extremely difficult from afar. And, unlike in a physical classroom, teachers cannot as easily check students’ answers to questions or provide one-on-one interventions. The digital divide is all too real as well, and our students and families — most of whom are socioeconomically disadvantaged — often don’t have the resources needed to make online learning easy.
Nevertheless, we have been presented the opportunity to look at what online distance learning looks like for public schools, a modality that our partners in higher education have long offered and excelled at. It’s an exercise that would have happened naturally, but is being accelerated due to our current reality. The opportunities are wide.
Just imagine the possibilities once we have a robust and time-tested distance learning model in our toolkit. We could enhance summer school learning. We could better engage with students who are forced to stay home due to illness, so they no longer have to miss full instructional days. We could provide students and families with expanded educational options to meet their individual needs.
When our schools physically reopen, the traditional school experience as we have come to know it could look vastly different. Distance learning, to some degree, will likely be part of our new normal for some time. It will not be easy to be sure, but we will forge this new path together — educators, students, parents and policymakers.
Thanks to the resiliency of our teachers and the patience and grace afforded by parents and students, I am certain that we will look back on this experience and be in a much better place than we have ever been before.
Mary C. Barlow is the Kern County superintendent of schools.