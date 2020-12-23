Education is one of the greatest gifts that you can give yourself but, as I learned for myself, it comes with a financial burden that many are not able to bear alone. Through hard work, the generosity of our community and perseverance, the gift of education can become a reality to those who desire it.
In my case, attending Bakersfield College gave me the opportunity to follow my dream of becoming a critical care nurse. Beginning my career has allowed me to provide for my family and to provide nursing care to individuals in our community.
I was drawn to Bakersfield College because it was a more affordable option that would allow me to obtain my nursing license in two years. I graduated this May and now work as a critical care nurse at Memorial Hospital — my dream job! Some overwhelming circumstances took place in my life and I was unable to work while I was in nursing school. I had to decide between working and attending school, and I felt strongly that continuing my education to ensure a more successful future was most important, despite the hardships it would bring.
In my last year enrolled in the nursing program, I was blessed to receive many scholarships. These scholarships allowed me to continue to provide for my family and put food on the table as well as cover additional nursing school expenses while I was a full-time student.
I recall feeling overcome with gratitude each time I learned I had received a scholarship. Scholarships I received during my second year in the nursing program were the Virtuous RN Award, Dr. George and Millie Ablin Scholarship, Margaret Catherine Haight Scholarship, Vi Dora Scholarship, Skeet Varner Scholarship, ACNL Scholarship and the Nightingale Nursing Scholarship. I was honored to meet two of the donors that provided me with substantial scholarships: Bob Varner representing the Skeet Varner Foundation, and Glenda Woolfolk of the Vi Dora Scholarship. I feel blessed to have been embraced by their positivity, generosity, and kindness.
I can’t close without mentioning the key role the BC nursing instructors and faculty played in my journey. When things were overwhelming, they were always there to offer a helping hand and help me through tough days. Their strength and kindness was a gentle reminder of why I wanted to become a nurse in the first place. I built connections with my professors and made lifelong friends in my nursing class, many of whom have become a vital part of my professional support system and continue to provide mentoring.
We hear a lot of talk about “gifts” during the holidays. This seems like the perfect time for me to thank our generous community — and the BC nursing team — for their gift to me: the gift of education. Their kindness has made a lasting impact on my life, and without it I would not have had the opportunity to complete my education and begin my career as a critical care nurse. I will never forget the generosity that was extended to me and I plan to pay it forward by contributing to scholarships in the future.
As the Skeet Varner Foundation motto states, “It is better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.” Thank you to all of you who contributed to, and supported, my dream.
Kayla Moore is a critical care nurse at Memorial Hospital and a 2020 graduate of the Bakersfield College nursing program.