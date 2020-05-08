I remember Teacher Appreciation Week from my elementary school years — its themes, days of goodies, activities and loudspeaker announcements in the morning all seemed to blend together the older you got. But here is a tragic reality: the more I advanced in school, the less I seemed to appreciate the educators in the front of the classroom. The teachers that were once sources of entertainment and games began to take shape as the gatekeepers of success, the hurdles to getting an “A,” the ones who gave us homework when all we really wanted to do was play in the afternoon sun.
When I had entered and left the awkward years of middle school, I found my perspective tilting once more. Yes, teachers were still doling out grades and having us climb a never-ending mountain of homework and assignments, but as I got older, I began to see the value of these assignments. Knowledge and its acquisition began to take new meaning, and its gatekeepers became valued for their ability to open the gate instead of hated for keeping it closed.
High school and college are often when real education and exploration of the self occurs; this exploration frequently occurs under the tutelage of not just teachers, but genuinely magical educators. It is with a heavy, high school heart that I watched my junior year slip through my fingers. The COVID-19 virus did not emerge to spite me specifically, but when all of your activities and classes are canceled, when you can’t see or hug your friends, when your academic prospects are thrown in a tizzy because SATs, ACTs and grades have all been thrown aside, it can be hard to not take it personally.
I was recently struck with the sudden realization that I would never have another lesson under my current schedule of teachers.
I would never again learn English with the legendary Ms. Richards, who has taught me so much on how to critically read the choices writers make. I would never again start U.S. History with Mr. Holliday’s daily news spiel because if he hadn’t become a teacher, he tells us, he thinks he would have been a good newscaster. I would never start my day with a dose of apocalyptic paranoia courtesy of Mr. McConnel to learn about the ways our planet was slowly dying in environmental science. I would never again settle into the last period of the day and begrudgingly appreciate how fun Mrs. Reynier managed to make pre-calculus. My speech and debate practices after school were gone for the year, and I would never again host a Gay-Straight Alliance Club meeting as a junior.
If the year had been normal, perhaps I would not be mourning these classes and activities so deeply. But it's just fitting that you only really notice the time left when it has been taken away from you. Like a wound healing, you don’t notice when it slowly heals itself in the proper amount of time, taking only as much attention as one would expect. Of course you only notice when the scab is abruptly torn away and you are left with an exposed vulnerability that wasn’t ready for the world.
I have never so severely missed and simultaneously appreciated the classroom as I do at present. What was before a place of teenage misery with a few shining bright spots is now a bright bastion of hope with a few unfortunate responsibilities that still have their place for appreciation.
As the teenage daughter of a high school teacher, I am a witness to both sides of this anguish. As I struggle to get the same quality of education with Google Meetings, online assignments and written tests, my father struggles to get his students to respond in the way they would in a traditional classroom setting. To keep students engaged, and even partially interested, is a task made Sisyphean.
How can we expect students to learn without the walls of a classroom, the hallowed spaces that ensure an equitable education for all? How do teachers get students to learn when their biggest tool, the ability to guarantee at least an hour of their students’ time a day, has been stripped from them?
This year, on the cusp of what may very well be a generational-defining crisis, we are all appreciating our teachers a lot more.
If I could go back to the years I spent cursing at my bad luck to have gotten a weekend assignment, I would try and tell myself to take a good look at the value of an education, and be thankful for the teachers present in my academic and emotional development.
Admittedly, the younger version of me probably wouldn’t have listened. And when our world has returned to whatever normalcy it finds, I will probably forget the lesson we are all having to learn on our own without a teacher’s guidance.
But for this Teacher Appreciation Week, it helps to remember that the teachers that were there for you, will continue to be there for you. The educators and mentors have not abandoned their posts, and this is not the end of the magic of a classroom. So, to the teachers who fought for their students before, are fighting for them now, and will inevitably fight for them in the future: thank you. You are appreciated this Teacher Appreciation Week now more than ever before.
Lauren Adams is a junior at Bakersfield High School.