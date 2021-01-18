Conservatism is fast becoming a disgrace ideology. On Jan. 6, we saw so called “conservative patriots” responding to encouragement by President Trump, invading and pillaging congressional chambers and offices of the United States.
The optics were that of flag-waving mobs outnumbering security guards and rampaging through corridors and offices breaking windows, smashing furniture, and threatening government employees and congress members. This mirrors images of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) when Nazi sympathizers rampaged through Jewish businesses, breaking windows and looting. This only magnifies the image of caravans of pickups flying large Trump flags with drivers in red MAGA caps parroting Hitler’s uniformed Sturmabteilung (SA) troops marching while carrying flags emblazoned with swastikas and giving the fascist salute to Hitler.
Our particular American brand of conservative political philosophy needs to be reevaluated as there is overwhelming evidence that it has gone way off track. It has mutated into an American version of fascism. That is to say, it has changed from an ideology of small government and personal liberty into an acquirer of power for power’s sake only.
Its primary activity and mission has been changed to seeking and maintaining power. It has smashed personal liberty by humiliating anyone who has expressed opinions different from or critical to “conservatism,” dividing so as to manipulate by labeling favored scapegoats, establishing unreasonable fear through promulgating unfounded conspiracy theories, isolating citizens from beneficial foreign influence by spinning American isolationism into national superiority, creating division within political groups so as to stymie legislative efficiency resulting in concentration of power in the executive, and acting to promote superiority of the dominant racial group so as to weaken diversity.
Fascism reached its peak in the mid-20th century with the rise of Nazism in Germany. However, traces began to appear in this country in the 1950s with the emergence of the conservative movement launched by William F. Buckley Jr. and the John Birch Society. Remember Berry Goldwater’s “extremism is the defense of liberty is no vice,” and Joseph McCarthy’s scapegoating of communism for personal political power. Conservatism took a more sinister turn under Karl Rove during the last 30 years through his success in getting many conservative far right politicians elected and his support of far right-wing political causes.
During the last 60 years, the Republican Party has progressed toward the far right such as today to have climaxed with Trump’s attempt to overturn a legitimate national election by insurrection. He has been successful through repeating the same lie in brainwashing a large number of his followers so that on his command they act irrationally. Now that is power!
One needs to ask the question: What has conservatism accomplished? Has it improved the infrastructure? How many people has it helped out of poverty? Has it reduced the national debt? Has it freed our children and grandchildren from crushing national debt? Has it improved the availability of health care? Has it improved the environment? Has it improved and made more affordable higher education? Conservatism and conservative politicians have not even tried to accomplish any of these because with a more active, liberated and better educated population their power to control would be diminished.
Under Trump, the conservative movement has completed its transformation into the fascist movement of the United States. If you need proof, just ask yourself: Does Trump manipulate people through intimidation to maintain power? Does he spin half-truths and lies to divide and conquer? Does he encourage propaganda networks that adulate him? Does he belittle news media so as to increase doubt about truth? Does he advantage the wealthy over the poor? Does he want to limit who you can marry and what babies you must have?
Ask yourself, if I reject falsehoods, am I more liberated, have more personal freedom and, most important, am I happier? Let the truth prevail. Let’s put the American Fascist Party in the dustbin of history!
William D. Bezdek is a retired cardiologist.