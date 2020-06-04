As a nurse for more than 60 years who retired only one year ago, I feel the need to speak up on behalf of all those nurses, doctors, medical assistants or instrument processors, janitorial/sanitation staff, kitchen staff, radiology techs, lab techs, transport staff, phlebotomists, ward secretaries, admission staff, clerical staff, Waste Management personnel and the host of others who make a hospital run.
I have been an ICU, floor, OR and ER nurse through several epidemics — tuberculosis, flu of all sorts and HIV. Frequently on normal days, I would go home exhausted to the bone with only the energy to shower because I knew I had to protect my family, but often could not eat or drink and was asleep before my head hit the pillow. I did not realize the impact on my family until my youngest daughter died, and I received some of her writings. Her college entrance essay was entirely on what it was like to have a mother for a nurse. It described her admiration for nurses, but also how deprived she felt when I was too tired to spend time with her, and how that impacted her life. Now that she is gone, I don't have that opportunity with her.
All of you who think you have rights not to wear masks and to congregate as you please, you are taking away the rights of those who try to help you when you are sick and/or dying. You are depriving families of their rights to have their mother, father or close family member with them when they are scared and lonely. You possibly will kill anyone you may pass the virus to. Our military fought for you to have rights, but with those rights comes responsibilities. Grow up and be part of the American society you so luckily inherited.
You are not brave enough to serve in the military because you would have to go to war and be there for however many years it takes, let alone wearing a mask for few weeks or months to protect your country. You are too selfish and uneducated to see the harm you are causing to so many, as well as yourself.
Do medical staff, your families, those who get the coronavirus and those who truly care a great service: get your pictures taken so they can be distributed to hospitals where you will not be admitted as a patient when you become sick. Save our precious resources for those weary, bone-tired medical people who are working overtime to save as many as they can. And save them from crying over someone who died because they were too stupid to save themselves.
Blanche Glazier is a retired nurse who worked in emergency rooms, intensive care units and operating rooms, and as a floor nurse in inner city hospitals in Philadelphia, Arizona and California.