Robert Price’s recent column (“On 100th anniversary of suffrage, participation still an issue,” Feb. 20) raises many good points about voter turnout. However, I take issue with the idea that the 43 counties, including Kern, that have not adopted the vote center model under the Voter’s Choice Act are not working to increase voter turnout.
The Voter’s Choice Act has many requirements, some of which may be difficult to implement in a county as large and geographically diverse as Kern. Under the Voter’s Choice Act, vote-by-mail ballots are mailed to all registered voters, not just those who request them. There are fewer polling places, but they are open for longer periods of time. Some vote centers would be open for up to 10 days prior to election day. Any voter in the county can go to any vote center.
Because of this, the vote centers must be able to electronically access the voter registration database, securely. This could be a problem in some of the remote areas of Kern County. Maintaining ballot security over the extended voting period could also be an issue. There are also requirements regarding where vote centers can be located, such as near public transportation.
The pilot program for the Voter's Choice Act in 2018 included five counties, none of which were geographically large. The Voter's Choice Act seems to have been designed with compact urban counties in mind. If we only had to implement it in the city of Bakersfield, we could probably do that. But we are responsible for conducting elections throughout all 8,000 square miles of Kern County. While the security issues relating to implementing the Voter’s Choice Act throughout Kern County may not be insurmountable, they will not be overcome anytime soon.
There have been many changes over the past few years that have made it easier to vote in Kern County. Two-thirds of Kern County voters are already vote-by-mail. Voters who are not signed up for vote-by-mail can come into the election office between now and election day to request a vote-by-mail ballot in person. Beginning with the 2020 election voters do not even have to put a stamp on the vote-by-mail envelope when they mail it back. The county pays the postage. Voters who missed the registration deadline can still conditionally register to vote prior to election day in the election office, and on election day conditional voter registration is available at every polling place.
Since the March 3 election is a presidential primary, voting is done by party, and voters who wish to change their party can do that at their polling place on election day as well. Vote-by-mail ballots no longer need to be in our office on election day to be counted. As long as they are postmarked by election day, and received within three days after election day, they are eligible to be counted. Voters can also drop their vote-by-mail ballots off at any polling place on election day. And for many years Kern County has had curbside drop off of vote-by-mail ballots, so voters do not even have to get out of their cars. This year this service is available on Feb. 28 on the N Street side of the County Administration Building from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The election office will also be open for voting on Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters can refer to their sample ballots for additional information, including the location of their polling place. Voters who still have questions can go to our website KernVote.com or can call our office at 661-868-3590 or 800-452-8683
As registrar of voters, I have to balance the potential for increased participation with my obligation to maintain the security and integrity of the electoral process. Until we can be sure that we can overcome the security concerns of using the vote center model in a county the size of Kern, we will continue to use the traditional precinct model of voting, while also looking for ways to make it easier for all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.
Mary Bedard is the Kern County registrar of voters.