As the nation closes out one of its more tumultuous periods, three core lessons emerge: Democracy works; while voters rejected President Donald Trump, his impact on the Republican Party is not dissipating anytime soon; and Democrats need a serious ideological gut-check. Specifically:
- The citizens of the United States are deeply devoted to the future of the nation. Despite the pandemic, reduced polling stations and often hours-long waits, a record number of voters found a way to have their voices heard. This commitment speaks volumes about the strength of our democracy.
- The system is resilient. While there were moments of doubt, in the end the structures prevailed: Elections officers, poll workers and postal employees professionally fulfilled their duties, ensuring a complete and accurate tally. They did this while social distancing, wading through massive increases in mail-in and provisional ballots and facing intense pressure from every quarter.
- Competence and decency matter. President Trump’s defeat was in largest part driven by his dreadfully incompetent management of the pandemic and his utter absence of empathy for the associated suffering of hundreds of thousands of the nation’s citizens. Even after he caught COVID-19 – and received a standard of care that no other person in the country has access to – his basic attitude was “get over it.”
- Bigotry is alive and well in the U.S. The attacks against Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris hearkened up the Jim Crow era, with plenty of misogyny thrown in for good measure. The verbiage and imagery were not only disgusting, but also widespread across social media. Bigots clearly feel emboldened to show their true colors, posting such garbage with their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram identities fully visible. Racism has also been apparent in the disparate responses to this year’s protests. While the president and his media representatives characterized mostly peaceful BLM marchers as “thugs” and “terrorists,” they at the same time celebrated the likes of the heavily armed, and uniformly white, Michigan statehouse protesters, some of whom were later implicated in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
- Republican leaders, including Bakersfield’s own Rep. Kevin McCarthy, continue to debase themselves in their support for President Trump. The majority of them have been silent in the face of President Trump’s outrageous lies about election fraud and, as of Monday morning, only a trickle have acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s clear victory. Rep. McCarthy even went on Laura Ingraham’s show where he falsely claimed that the president had won the election and that Republicans cannot stand by while Democrats attempt to steal it. He later dishonestly tried to walk it back, but his incendiary words did nothing but rile the base and stoke hostility.
- Science matters. Most analysts agree: Had President Trump only listened to experts and taken appropriate measures to restrain the pandemic, he would have almost certainly been reelected. Instead, he publicly denied its growing threat, overrode his public health advisers, began relying on a widely discredited “herd immunity” model and placed economics above health. The result is apparent: A raging pandemic killing over a thousand people a day, with, as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, “a whole world of hurt” coming our way this winter. President-elect Biden has it right: It will be hard and expensive, but until we have a safe and effective vaccine and better therapeutics, the only way to manage the virus and regain economic stability is through social distancing, mask-wearing and, yes, targeted shut-downs, widespread testing and aggressive contact tracing.
- The progressive wing of the Democratic party, though, has little to celebrate in all this. After four years of arguably the nation’s most divisive, corrupt and inept administration ever, the presidential election was absurdly close. It should have been the blowout that pre-election polls suggested it would be. Instead, the GOP has almost certainly retained the Senate and gained House seats. President Trump lost, but so did the Democrats. Even here in dark blue California, the more progressive propositions (rent control, reconfiguring Proposition 13) failed. The voters have spoken: They want economic stability, middle-of-the-road pragmatism and social cohesion. The challenge for Democrats is to balance those moderate goals against the bigotry and economic disparities that fundamentally constrain our nation’s vitality.
President-elect Biden faces a daunting task: helping to heal a damaged nation while in the midst of widespread anger, an uncontrolled pandemic and economic turmoil. He must guide us back to a model of governance where disagreements serve as the starting point for compromise and solutions, not a reason to demonize. To do this, he, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and (likely) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, must first get the coming months right: a peaceful transition, a meaningful stimulus package and COVID-19 management. Getting there will require levels of civility and cooperation sorely absent of late.
Christopher Meyers, PhD, is an emeritus philosophy professor from Cal State Bakersfield.