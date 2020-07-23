Standing at the edge, he peers out over the rocky cliff face, aptly known as the Zeppelin. He begins to pace back and forth, his face washed over with cold calculation. Before his final descent, he looks back at me as if to say his occasional musing, “every now and then you gotta tug the tiger’s tail.” Then silence. A little sprint. Feet firmly planted. He jumps. In the spirit of the tribal warriors of Lana’i, Peter journeys through the air in weightless bliss down to the surging Kern River 40 feet below. Even as he brushes perilously close with death, this is what makes him feel alive. He’s in complete control. I knew at that moment that this was my brother’s happy place.
Peter was talented in nearly everything he did. As kids, I remember being afraid to wrestle my older brother because he never made mistakes, but he would always expose yours. Peter had a mean ankle pick, and no matter how hard I tried to defend it, I’d always find myself counting ceiling lights. Not only did he have natural ability like speed and strength, but he had all the other intangibles — toughness, technique and a competitive streak. He’d go on to be great, becoming East High’s first four-time state qualifier, placing twice. His teammates and opponents both feared and admired him, but he stayed humble.
The funny thing is, even though he was the most surgical, ruthless guy on the mat, he was one of the nicest guys when you got to know him in person. Peter cared about others, especially his family and friends. He made people laugh with his witty jokes. Sure, he’d make you want to tackle him too, but his infectious smile and classic smirk made you want to hug him all the same. He was creative and smart. He developed a passion for art, though rarely seen by even his closest friends. His penchant for geometric shapes blended with his realistic interpretation of animals in the wild.
In the uncertain, stressful, seemingly post-apocalyptic world of COVID, where it feels like we’re all trying to find meaning in Zoom meetings, Netflix, video games, Tik-Tok and simulated experiences curated through our smartphones, my brother yearned for real experiences. He loved dancing in nature’s playground, splashing wet ink on a blank canvas, and preparing his chef-d’œuvre, gourmet Brussel sprouts. It was something he could truly feel, not just see.
Even though his passing is untimely and leaves a void in our hearts, in many ways he’s lived more lifetimes than I could ever dream. His life was full of passion, doing what he loved and with intention. I’d like to believe that Peter was put here to teach us that it’s not about how many years we live, but what we do with those years that matters.
To honor my brother’s legacy, our family has created the Peter Gonzalez Memorial Fund, which will be used to support nonprofits helping individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. Donations will also be used to sponsor a downtown mural project that will feature Peter’s artwork for the community to enjoy. If you would like to donate and support these projects, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/peter-gonzalez-memorial-fund.
When I think of my brother, the word that comes to mind is “fearless.” As we struggle to find ourselves in today’s confusion, remember that it’s never too late to start a new adventure, and to take a leap of faith with no fear.
Nick Gonzalez is a local musician and the director of operations for Stewards.