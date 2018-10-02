Here are six questions I have for you to consider:
1. What Yale law school graduate would think that having over 60 females sign two separate petitions vouching for his character could prove anything?
2. What man would refer to a female professor with degrees from USC and Pepperdine as “the lady”?
3. What misogynistic narcissist would call yet another of his flawed nominees “intelligent” and “brilliant” in the Ford/Kavanaugh hearings?
4. Who would use his power as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to rush the nomination of a Supreme Court justice — one who could serve for over 30 years — just because midterm elections are nearing?
5. Who continues to sleep in partisan quarters with those of like political color, at the expense of our country?
6. Who seemingly lied under oath (the “devil’s triangle,” how much he drank while in school, the yearbook being just a farce, etc.)?
It is easy to guess that one and six pertain to Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Number two came from a statement made by Sen. Lindsey Graham, in his “not-so-polite” persona. Before the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing he said, basically, let “the lady” speak.
Calling any adult woman “the lady” is the equivalent of speaking of an adult male as “the little man.” Sen. Graham did act like a very ill “little man” when he was so mad at the Democrats. His tirade came soon before or after he and fellow Republicans were gathered around his phone, there on the dais of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee during a break, giggling and guffawing.
I can only guess they were laughing about a tweet, which leads us to the actor attached to number three. How many candidates has President Trump supported, not supported, supported and so on during his time in office?
Number four is Sen. Chuck Grassley, whom I doubt has ever worried he might be assaulted by two drunk males, one of whom is trying to take off his one-piece bathing suit while stifling the senator’s screams with his hand. Yes, this is the same Sen. Grassley who was at Anita Hill’s testimony against Clarence Thomas decades ago! A commentator I heard speak after the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing said Grassley and many of his peers are “out of touch.” This is a sadly true, but a refreshingly accurate understatement.
Number five is our (figuratively speaking) “sleeping too much with those of the same ilk” Republican members of Congress, who are determined to “push through” (Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s words) this nominee no matter what came out in the hearing.
Anyone who has been sexually abused knows where the event took place, how it felt and who did it. The physical reality stays with the person. I know, having been a victim of sexual abuse from family members and a friend, and a victim of physical abuse from a co-worker and a student.
We victims are only that because the other person was stronger and/or more powerful in ways that we could not overcome. Whether at home, at work or out with friends, the powerful hold the cards.
I spoke out as much as I could about my abuse. I have lived a life filled with the ramifications of my decision to speak.
Brandeis Professor Anita Hill bravely spoke up yet again. While a Wall Street Journal writer mocked Hill, saying she had made a career of the sexual abuse she alleges she suffered from now-Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas, her eyes showed the truth.
From Judge Kavanaugh to Sen. Grassley to Sen. Graham to President Trump: character should determine who governs this country and who adjudicates our laws. Sen. Jeff Flake, in his courageous act to break from party pressure, and the Democrats who courageously fulfilled their responsibility by actually questioning both parties in the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing — in spite of being astoundingly and rudely interrupted and constrained by Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley and by the candidate himself — have shown us what character is.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh can be judged right now. The FBI investigation will or will not reveal more about this nominee, but the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing showed the world more than enough about his character. His behavior and words were scripted and farcical.
“This is a circus,” Kavanaugh said in his opening statement. This line precisely echoed Clarence Thomas from over 20 years ago. We need to make sure a clown does not become a Supreme Court justice.
Debby Brackley is a recently retired English and Independent Study teacher who worked closely with the Kern High School Teachers Association for many of her over 30 years in the Kern High School District.