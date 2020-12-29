This pandemic has drastically changed all of our approaches in life this past year. Here at Bakersfield College, the action was swift, and the college transformed into an online virtual campus within a week of the pandemic and lockdowns starting.
We can give thanks to the already integrated digital world that we live in and the ability to have technology in our hands that can replicate most of our services. Zoom, Canvas, live streaming and social media are all digital saviors we needed for this challenging time.
Where most of our services have made the jump to an online format, there was one service that could not make that transition: the Renegade Pantry.
We may be in the year 2020 and we have seen many shows and movies about where we should be technology-wise, however, being able to beam food and supplies does not exist (yet hopefully). Our "Star Trek" fantasies dashed, we needed to still figure out a way to keep the pantry running, giving students who depend on our weekly offerings nutritious meals, while keeping them safe during the pandemic. Just because we could not fully go online with our pantry services did not mean we could not introduce new aspects to our program. We needed to make it clear we are open, we are here to help and it is still almost as easy as walking in.
This past spring, we introduced a new system where students can fill out a form online to request a set bag of groceries and to set a pickup time and date. Our limited student staff would be on campus to make sure our shelves were stocked and ready to go. Pantry guests would drive through the Levinson Hall parking lot, call our phone to alert us and we would give them their bag through their car window or trunk after sanitizing and wearing a mask.
We know, we thought of a revolutionary idea — the drive-thru! As simple as it was, this has proven to be effective and allowed us to serve some of our most vulnerable student population.
As we come to the end of the holidays and the beginning of a new year, we as a world have experienced a very different kind of holiday season that we’ll always remember. We are still in a pandemic, still in lockdown, but one thing has not changed: people need to eat.
In years past, we have done a turkey drawing where lucky recipients can take home a free turkey for Thanksgiving, and, in an ever-changing world, we were determined to keep this tradition alive and going on. We had great help from BC’s Food Services staff who would lend their help and support in running our pantry services, and who would take it to help us find turkeys within our budget to give to our students. We are proud to say we had more than 200 turkeys that were discounted for us thanks to Fidel Cabuena, BC’s Food Services manager. Utilizing our drive-thru method, we were able to give turkeys to our students for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
This year made it so easy to roll over and give up, but we knew we could not. We knew people counted on us. Nine months into this pandemic, we feel very different now than we did in the beginning. We were no longer scared, unsure and anxious, but now we are confident, accomplished and ready for the next hurdle this year has to throw at us. We did what Bakersfield College always does and that was to focus on our students and to make sure they were supported through innovation and meeting challenges head-on.
Nicky Damania has been the director of Student Life at Bakersfield College since August 2014.