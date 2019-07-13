Sen. Kamala Harris and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are introducing legislation aimed at helping people with criminal records fairly obtain housing, including allowing them access to federal housing assistance.
I am very much aware that ex-offenders are not the only people in need of affordable housing. I am also very much aware that to many people, individuals with criminal histories are considered the least deserving of help, compared, for example, to veterans, single parents, victims of abuse and the working poor. Let me say that I get it, but pitting the needy against one another helps no one, offenders often fall into one or more of these other groups, and, finally, access to stake housing is critical to helping keep those with criminal histories from re-offending and going back to jail or prison.
Looking at our county system, there are programs in place both within Lerdo Jail and in the community, to help soon-to-be released inmates develop pro-social behavioral skills, vocational skills and improve literacy and educational levels. But we also have a jail system that is severely understaffed, in which inmates must be released early because there are not enough deputies to meet federally mandated staffing ratios. An investment in hiring more detentions deputies is great, but it is in the best interest of the community that offenders who are ready to rejoin the community as productive members of society be provided with the support they need to make a successful transition.
Inmates released on electronic monitoring or probation here generally go to a sober living facility and have 120 days in which to obtain their own stable housing. That's not a lot of time to find a job (with a record), find a place that will take you and save up first and last month's rent. And no matter how well someone is doing, if they don't manage to obtain stable housing in this 120 day window, they go back to jail. That's not only being reincarcerated for the "wrong" reason, it puts someone back into an overcrowded system who might otherwise be outside, working and paying taxes.
In other words, access to housing is a critical piece of the puzzle to successful rehabilitation and the reduction of recidivism. Our community is safer when we help people who don't need to be in jail succeed outside and save that jail space for those who really do need to remain behind bars.
I urge our community to support this legislation and other efforts to reduce the barriers ex-offenders face when seeking stable housing.
Karen Briefer-Gose is a county employee, union member and resident of Bakersfield.