The Fifth District Court of Appeals decision on the Kern County Oil and Gas zoning ordinance and Environmental Impact report pointed out both successes and incomplete analysis.
In the success column we have: valid analysis that includes biological resources, cumulative water analysis for a 2.3 million acre basin, the setback from sensitive uses and the related health assessment, and the protections for agricultural surface owners of lands, including that the county was in its right not to mandate a Conditional Use Permit. Perhaps the greatest success is a ground-breaking innovative approach for ministerial, over the counter permitting with environmental conditions was approved by the court for the entire 2.3 million acres. This approach now can be used for streamlining many other types of projects, such as housing.
The flawed portions that resulted in the directive to rescind the ordinance and decertify the Environmental Impact Report were focused on details of noise analysis, and even determined the use of agricultural conservation easements for the loss of agricultural land is no longer mitigation, which, until now, has been a standard practice celebrated by the environmental community.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors took a bold step to regulate oil and gas to a standard it has never been held to for more than 100 years and is not regulated to anywhere else in California. Contrary to the statements of a specific agricultural interest, the health and protection of our communities and agricultural surface owners was increased. It included new mandates for limitations on disturbance and mitigation of air and water impacts, which cost the oil and gas industries millions of dollars and was opposed by oil companies who filed litigation. Sadly, the appeals court chose to set aside these important protections and restore the county’s traditional “by-right permitting/no permit‘’ without these extensive conditions and mitigations for communities, thereby removing the protective measures of everything from wildlife to protective setbacks to water and air.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors remains committed to getting this right for the court and holding the oil and gas industry to high standards that protect surface owners and communities while allowing legal economic use of the land. The appeals court has provided a roadmap for us to correct our analysis and provides the public with the information it needs to understand our decision-making process and adopt a new ordinance. We will not only get it right, we will improve the ordinance and once again ensure our communities are protected from environmental harm as well as having jobs that support families and create new generations of Kern County residents living and working in healthy communities.
Lorelei Oviatt is the director of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department.