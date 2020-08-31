Have you ever heard the saying “It’s like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”? While a sledgehammer will certainly open the nut, it will also smash it to bits when there are better tools for the job. This points to the issue of how we respond to someone who reveals that they are thinking about suicide.
If you have ever been in this position, you know how difficult it can be. The fear of saying or doing the wrong thing, or not enough, can be overwhelming. The safest response might seem like calling 911. While this is true in some situations, in others a less drastic response may be more helpful.
Below are some considerations for finding the right tool for the job. Sometimes the best way to identify what steps to take is to ask the person what they think will help keep them safe. You can find reassurance in the knowledge that most suicidal crisis last for a brief period. Therefore, staying with the person (as long as the scene is not unsafe) and connecting them to resources and ongoing support when the situation has calmed down might be the most effective course of action.
Crisis lines are useful in a range of situations, from direct intervention to someone in an acute crisis, to calling yourself to talk about how you might help someone you are concerned about. Crisis lines can also help you or the person in crisis to find a behavioral health provider in your community. Kern County has a local crisis/suicide hotline available 24 hours a day (800-991-5272). Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services crisis hotline staff have the skills to assess and intervene to help someone who is acutely suicidal.
Calling 911 connects the situation to first responders, such as law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. If you suspect that someone is about to or has already harmed themselves and requires medical attention, or if you are in danger, this is the right tool.
Pain isn’t always obvious, but most people who have thoughts of suicide may give off signs. The signs may appear in conversations, through their actions or in social media posts. If you observe one or more warning signs of suicide, especially if the behavior is new, increased or seems related to a painful event, loss or change, step in or speak up. Visit the "Know the Signs" section of www.suicideispreventable.org to learn the warning signs of suicide and learn how to start a conversation with someone who is showing signs. Having the conversation is less about persuading someone not to end their life, and about showing that you are concerned, helping the person to find hope and remember their reasons for living.
Becoming familiar with warning signs and resources, being willing to listen and ready to take steps to reduce access to lethal means are tools you can always have in your toolbox (www.bethe1to.com).
There is no foolproof process for knowing exactly the right thing to do. Trust your instinct if it tells you something is wrong. Leading with compassion can help create safe spaces for people to talk about their pain, and this is one of the most helpful things you can do.
Many people who have lost someone to suicide do not feel the same compassion from others that those who have lost a loved on another way experience. Some of this is because people are uncomfortable talking about suicide. Consider reaching out to someone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Ask them about how the person they lost lived rather than focusing on the way they died.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Become involved, learn the warning signs and know that suicide can be preventable. If you’d like to learn more about awareness or want a training, please call (661) 868-1719.
The more we talk about suicide and suicide prevention, the more we can reduce the stigma around the subject and infuse our community with hope and healing.
Remember, suicide prevention is everyone’s business.
Ellen J. Eggert is a suicide prevention advocate and president of SALT (Save A Life Today).