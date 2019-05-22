I attended an all-male Jesuit high school 60 years ago. At that time there was almost no social awareness concerning sexual predators in the priesthood. There was one priest on the faculty who had a reputation for being too touchy-feely, and the general consul was to keep your distance. Many years later his name appeared on a list of Jesuits who had been accused of sexually molesting children.
Now sexual predators in the clergy have become a wildly recognized occurrence not only involving parish priests but also bishops and even a cardinal. The recent accusation against a highly respected priest, Father Craig Harrison, has brought the problem, painfully, very close to our homes. I am personally aware that the problem has existed for at least 60 years, and I suspect that it has permeated the clergy for centuries. It is my belief that its persistence and the failure to provide a solution are the result of fundamental errors inherent in the church’s understanding and teaching related to the nature of sexuality.
The Catholic Church teaches that the primary purpose of sex is procreation and that anything which subjects procreation to a secondary role is sinful. This restraint on the natural sex-drive is clearly naïve and ignorant of the scientific understanding of human nature. Why do so many men who have undergone years of training and voluntarily take a vow of celibacy repeatedly engage in sexual activity that absolutely is not oriented to procreation? Is this simply a defect in the selection process, or a fundamental ignorance of the physical and psychological consequences of suppressing the natural human drive for sex?
The unitarian teaching that procreation is the primary purpose for sex inevitably produces the church’s ban on contraceptives, condemnation of masturbation and damnation of homosexual activity. Consequentially, the clergy seems totally blind to the severe strain these prohibitions produce in the psyche and interpersonal relationships for their parishioners. The result is a lack of ability to meaningfully counsel their parishioners in a manner which would lead to a more fulfilling life. It is a cruel joke to advice a couple experiencing the stresses of raising children on limited resources that their only moral family-planning options are either to refrain from sex or to practice the rhythm method and then, when these fail, to tell them “God will provide.”
What needs to be done? First, the church must recognize the complementary nature of sex in providing physical and psychological pleasure leading to the maintenance of a loving healthy partnership. This relationship should be held as primary because only with a stable partnership can healthy procreation be sustained. Second, the church needs to permit married priests. The argument that a man cannot serve both God and a wife is not supported by the historical record. There have been many prominent married religious leaders before a celibate priesthood was instituted. Third, the Catholic Church needs to ordain women. It is asinine to believe that gaining understanding on a subject as complicated as sex can be done effectively when only one of the sexes has an authoritarian voice. To say this emphatically, it is unlikely that human sexuality can be taught and counseled by a group of elderly men who, all of their lives, have surpassed their own sexual nature and whose understanding is stuck in the knowledge of the middle ages. Fourth, bring in experts on the ontogeny, physiology and psychology of human sexual nature. These experts should be drawn from the fields of physiology, psychology and philosophy. The church's teaching on sexuality needs at be dragged out of the middle ages. No more saints dying to preserve their virginity.
I am much more empathetic to the plight of Father Harrison then I was to Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I am not sure why, but I am sure the personal and social results of the accusation will be worst for Father Craig. The church needs to stand up and make changes or the problem will persist. I hope my suggestions are helpful.
William D. Bezdek is a retired physician.