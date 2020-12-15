Shame on our Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his attempt to subvert our election process. His type of McCarthyism is akin to the undemocratic movement in the 1950s with the same mantra. They are similar in that they are both based upon lies, innuendos and fear mongering. Both gave comfort to our enemies. Vladimir Putin and other tyrants have propagandized this attempted GOP coup to argue that America’s core values are situational and flawed. Putin can now also refer to our Republican leader as “my Kevin.”
Many Republicans have supported a peaceful transition of power. President Trump’s Attorney General William Barr said there was no fraud and 40-plus courts have agreed. Even a Supreme Court with three Trump appointees refused to hear the case. His Homeland Security appointee said the election was one of the safest in American history. He was fired recently. These voices were not liberal Democrats; they were conscientious conservatives with an “R” next to their names.
Yet McCarthy and his cronies have spouted conspiracy theories in an attempt to overthrow the election. Some have called for beheadings, jailing opponents and threatening those who disagreed with them. They have gone against the very values they once claimed to hold. McCarthy also led an effort by two-thirds of House Republicans to support a Texas suit which would disenfranchise the voters in four other states. What happened to the GOP’s love of the 10th Amendment and states’ rights?
One can only hypothesize why McCarthy and his ilk conspired against the Constitution to which they swore allegiance. Was it because they feared Trump so much that they did not want to jeopardize a future election or a prominent position such as Speaker of the House?
History will remember these sycophants, not as profiles in courage, but as cowards who undermined our democracy by selling out to authoritarianism for their own personal gain. Such is the history of all despots.
Having spent most of my adult life as a teacher of civics both nationally and internationally, I am saddened by this attack on our institutions. Having worked with leaders of emerging democracies, I always touted the American commitment to the rule of law, the belief in the peaceful transfer of power and the sanctity of the vote. Those values, which have been the cornerstone of our history, have now been severely compromised.
William Hatcher is a retired Kern High School District superintendent and former civics instructor with national and international experience.