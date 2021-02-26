Student government is something that often goes unnoticed by the average student; however, the positive impact it has is felt by every student.
Whether it is elementary school, high school or college, students must be represented. Not only is it vital for an effective campus to have a representative student body, being involved in your campus’ student government also allows you to meet new people, develop strong leadership skills, learn how your school operates and acquire skills and resources to make your school a better place for future students.
Before further explaining why being involved in student government is such a valuable experience, it is important to define what student government is. A Student Government Association serves as the official voice of students within an educational institution. These associations’ goals are to represent students’ interests, promote student success and empower student leaders. SGA members represent student interests through their own meetings and serve as members on committees with their faculty and staff. By implementing innovative programs, services, events and initiatives, SGAs help to best enhance the educational experience for all students.
Not only will you meet new people and develop strong leadership skills, being a student leader will allow you to learn how meetings are run, how decisions are made and how an everyday student can impact those decisions while acquiring the skills and resources to make your school a better place for students to come.
By joining your student government, you will be given an opportunity to meet several new people, develop strong leadership skills and join a team of several dedicated student leaders. You will meet a variety of students who share the common goal of effectively representing the students to make college life better for all. Additionally, no matter the amount of leadership experience you begin with, I guarantee that student government will enhance your leadership skills, as it has honed my own soft skills for the past two years. Regardless of your position, there will be several instances where you will have to step up and lead a project. You learn to lead a group of leaders, which is a very challenging task to accomplish. As you continue your journey as a student representative, you will become a more confident leader.
After becoming a member of the Bakersfield College Student Government Association, I realized how little I knew about my college I attended almost every day — my second home. This experience engaged me to interact with college operations and state-wide issues that revolved around my education. I realized how staff, faculty and students work together to help improve our existing plans to make Bakersfield College the best community college in California. Having the connections and resources at my disposal, I have pointed numerous students with questions or concerns to the right individuals who assisted them quickly.
Other examples: our BCSGA president was one of three students on a state-wide panel addressing community college student concerns during the pandemic; a senator works tirelessly to ensure equitable practices and resources are being delivered to our students in rural areas of Kern; and I am one of 36 students who lead statewide initiatives as the regional affairs director for Region V for the Student Senate for the California Community Colleges. Not only am I able to impact BC, this opportunity has provided me the privilege to serve and support the more than 2.1 million students within the California Community College System. Being so comfortable and aware of these resources gave me the chance to make my college a better place and also voice for education in California.
If you are a Bakersfield College student, I encourage you to run for a BCSGA position! For more information or to file for elections before March 12, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/bcsgaelections/file or email us at studentlife@bakersfieldcollege.edu with any questions. If you are not a BC student, I urge you to figure out how to be involved with the student government.
Student governments are always looking for more dedicated and passionate student leaders like you to join their teams. If you are interested in making a difference in students’ lives, student government is the place to be involved! Join your student government today!
Emma McNellis is the vice president of the BCSGA majoring in philosophy and transferring to a four-year institution in fall 2021.