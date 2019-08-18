I want to thank Robert Price for his column “McCarthy’s tired talking points on gun violence” on Aug. 7, specifically the quote, “But mental health experts, Arthur Evans, chief executive officer of the American Psychological Association among them, say people with mental illness are generally not violent and in fact are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators.” I appreciated that there was this, albeit small, mention of the lack of correlation with mental health and gun violence. I would have liked to seen more information shared there, but decided to leave it at that.
Then I saw in the Aug. 10 Sound Off, a contributor wrote, “You rule out mental illness since according to the CEO of the American Psychological Association, ‘People with mental illnesses are generally not violent.’ That they are ‘generally’ nonviolent is small consolation to the victims. The killers in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton, Parkland (and others) were clearly mentally unbalanced and some had made their illness known to many people well in advance of their attacks. That mental illness is a factor in mass murders is patently obvious.” Just reading that again makes me sad, angry, dismayed and aghast at the ignorance of it.
“The best available national data suggest that only 3 – 5 percent of violent acts are attributable to serious mental illness,” wrote psychiatrist Paul Appelbaum and sociologist Jeffrey Swanson in a 2010 paper, “and most of those acts do not involve guns.”
I am not bipolar, I have bipolar. I suffer from bipolar. Bipolar is part of my life, and I deal with it every minute of every day. Regardless of my mental health, I am still Ed.
My full diagnosis is hypomania, hypo-depression, ultra-rapid cycler type two bipolar. In layman’s terms, my highs are extreme and more frequent, my lows aren’t as bad and come less often. I can swing from one extreme to another in the matter of minutes. Type two is a functional bipolar.
The highs are hard. They’re the emotions with work boots. Anger, ecstasy, I’m God Damn Superman and you can’t stop me. The lows are hard too. Sadness, no, more than just simple sadness. Despair. Loneliness. Anxiety.
Sometimes I’m numb. No feelings at all. No fear. No anxiety. No sadness. No anger. Nothing. Those are really the worst days. With despair or anger I at least feel. But, nothing? A "neurotypical" person can’t even begin to understand the nothing.
I have anger issues. Unfortunately, the highs lean more toward anger than any other emotion.
And yet I haven’t shot anyone, or punched anyone for that matter. But, by the Sound Off contributor's train of thought, it’s patently obvious that I will.
“The overwhelming majority of people with mental illnesses are not violent, just like the overwhelming majority of all people are not violent. Only 4 percent of the violence—not just gun violence, but any kind—in the United States is attributable to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or depression (the three most-cited mental illnesses in conjunction with violence). In other words, 96 percent of the violence in America has nothing to do with mental illness,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
It doesn’t lessen the pain for the families of those who died, but blaming their deaths on mental health issues is like blaming that one raindrop for filling the ocean. Yes, it’s part of it, but to say it’s patently obvious that mental health is the issue only adds to the stigma that those of us who suffer from mental illness have to deal with every day.
There’s a joke that goes, “one in five people suffer from some form of mental illness. Look around you, if four of your friends are mentally stable, you’re screwed.” But you can’t really tell, can you? That man with the smile could be hiding behind that smile. That woman who is always cracking jokes could be hiding behind those jokes. That shy child may be shy because she learned it was safer to be shy than let others know. I have watched people silently judge me when they first find out I suffer from bipolar. It’s a look in their eyes, a shift in their stance, a slight nod of their head, that tells me I’m a different person in their eyes now. I’m still the same person I was before they knew I had a mental illness. What has really changed? Their perception of me. I’m still the same person, but now they suddenly have a problem with who I am.
“In fact, people with mental illness of varying severity—including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia—are more likely to be victimized than people without mental illness. They are also more likely to self-harm than to commit violence against others," according to The American Federation of Teachers.
I know someone who used to cut themselves as a teen. They now wear their scars as a badge that they lived. I know someone else who would bang their head against the wall out of frustration. Someone who would scream at the top of their lungs until they were hoarse. I’ve hit walls until my hands bled. Not a single one of us has ever hurt or killed someone.
But I’m one of the lucky ones because meds help keep me sane. I still have days where my meds don’t keep the monster at bay. Sometimes there’s that one person who tests the limits of my meds and I have to step away. Sometimes I just need to be away.
Stop using mental health as a bargaining chip. We have enough stigma piled on us as it is. Stop blaming lack of mental health care on the problems. Stop practicing voodoo psychology and take our illness seriously.
We are not the problem; we have way too many problems of our own to waste our time on being the problem. Stop blaming, start supporting. Help us, don’t shun us.
I’m Ed French, I have bipolar. Stop the stigma!
Ed French is a former Memory Care Manager, actor and stage technician. He can be reached at Edward.e.french@gmail.com.