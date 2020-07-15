As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, residents are encouraged to stay home and protect themselves and our community. However, the home may not be safe for many families who experience domestic violence, which may include both intimate partners and children.
COVID-19 has caused major economic devastation, disconnected many from community resources and support systems, and created widespread uncertainty. Such conditions may contribute to violence in families where it didn’t exist before and worsen situations in homes where mistreatment and violence has been a problem.
Domestic violence continues to be a problem that our community must confront. In these unique times, our community needs to rise to the challenge to ensure that we are supporting and protecting victims.
We are very concerned that between 2005 and 2020, the city of Bakersfield uploaded Kern County grant deeds to the internet revealing the addresses of survivors of domestic abuse. This was done in violation of the county's data use terms with the city in which staff agreed not to upload this information to the internet. Uploading grant deeds online places the safety of domestic violence victims at risk who rely upon their address confidentiality as a core component of their safety plans.
It is not enough for Bakersfield to remove these addresses from their website. Victims may not know they are at risk. Bakersfield must notify the people who had their addresses posted online. They need to do this without delay so victims can take precautions, such as securing their homes, installing additional security, staying with others in a safe place or moving to a new residence.
Victims who do not know their addresses were posted online are at particular risk. These are crimes waiting to happen. But our city leaders can help prevent this by notifying victims. The city cannot wait for survivors to be victimized again. Bakersfield needs to do the right thing so we can help stop the cycle of violence in Kern County.
Compassion, accountability and professionalism — our mayor and city manager need to stay true to these guiding principles.
Jaquelyn Coyle is a volunteer with the Stop Now Coalition, an alliance of survivors working to raise awareness and stop domestic violence in the Bakersfield and Kern County community.