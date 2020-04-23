In response to the coronavirus recession, Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package — known as the CARES Act — to help Americans weather the economic storm. The bill provides direct payments to workers and forgivable loans to small businesses. But the CARES Act has significant gaps, with some individuals and businesses falling through the cracks and not having access to critical financial relief.
At first, many recipients of Social Security, including veterans and the elderly, were prevented from receiving their stimulus checks. The Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued a requirement that in order to qualify for a direct payment from the CARES Act, one had to have filed their taxes last year. But a large number of the more than 60 million Americans on Social Security didn’t have to file their taxes because they fell under the income requirement.
After realizing the gap in coverage, the federal government fixed it and now those Americans will receive the relief they deserve. But other substantial blind spots still remain and have gone uncorrected.
For example, convenience stores were identified by the Department of Homeland Security as essential, but many are prevented from accessing the small business loans provided in the stimulus bill due to a problem in how the federal government classifies them under the North American Industry Classification System. Businesses that are classified by codes starting with 72 and that have less than 500 employees per location are allowed access to small business loans, while many convenience stores and retailers that are assigned codes beginning with 44 cannot.
A technical designation has left an essential industry struggling to survive the coronavirus recession. With a 40 percent or more drop in business, convenience stores are grappling with how to avoid laying off workers while keeping their doors open.
For some, convenience stores are one of the only sources of bottled water, groceries, medication and other critical supplies for many Americans, particularly in urban and rural communities like ours. In addition, convenience stores sell about 80 percent of the fuel sold in the U.S., without which Californians would not be able to go to work and essential goods would not get delivered. Reducing our nation's access to fuel would have an outsized negative impact on families and the economy as a whole.
If Congress doesn’t reform the CARES Act, large swaths of the country would lose their jobs and access to essential goods amid the ongoing pandemic. But this can be prevented if Congress reforms the broken system to create a level playing field that is fair to all businesses.
Our leaders in Washington, D.C., such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, can work together to amend the CARES Act in order to expand access to small business loans for businesses that are given a NAICS code that begins with 44 and are labeled essential by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Among other things, the purpose of the CARES Act was to help vulnerable communities, but the current law has the government inadvertently picking winners and losers during an unprecedented public health crisis. Reforming the bill to expand access to loans to essential businesses like convenience stores will be critical in avoiding undue hardship on both small businesses and the Californians who rely on them.
Jim Verros is a leading television political analyst and business owner in the San Joaquin Valley.