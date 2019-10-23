Upon learning of a recent Donald Trump rally, I recalled the quote from Albert Einstein, “If I were to remain silent, I'd be guilty of complicity.” It was then that I decided to attend and protest. I also received an email of encouragement with the quote from Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
It was not my intention to portray Donald Trump or the rally participants as evil, as there is too much of that extreme condemnation and labeling going on already. Donald Trump and his supporters are human beings, not a spiritual or supernatural force of wickedness and depravity. I don't believe in evil. I believe there are people who do bad things, and people who encourage and enable the people who do bad things. I felt that that the Oct. 17 rally was a defense and celebration of a bad president, and a threat to all that is good and just in our nation. I felt that the patriotic thing to do was protest.
I arrived at the Trump rally, wearing my T-shirt proclaiming "IMPEACH TRUMP" and holding up my large anti-Trump sign. I was on a corner for more than two hours.
I attracted a large crowd of Trump supporters with their signs and different versions of the American flag. They were friendly and inquisitive. It was as if I was some exotic animal they were seeing for the very first time and they relished the opportunity to learn more about my beliefs and my opinions.
They showed me a cherished image on their phones that they believed was a picture of Hillary Clinton kissing the current Imperial Wizard of the KKK, Robert Byrd. They did not realize that Robert Byrd had died in 2010, already served in Congress for 57 years when the photo was taken in 2004, only been a Klansman for a single year in the 1940s, apologized profusely for his error and denounced the KKK for the rest of his life, and was honored by the NAACP upon his death.
When discussing sexual assault and rape of women and the accusations against Trump, they claimed that women enjoyed it. A woman with a pro-Trump sign told me that women derive sexual pleasure from those assaults and rapes, and Trump knows how to please a woman.
When discussing Trump's bragging and descriptions of sexual assaults on the "Access Hollywood" tape, the men I spoke to admitted that they had done the same thing — sexually assaulting women and bragging about it. When I said that was abnormal, and I had never done any of those things, they scoffed and said, "All guys do that."
There was a lot of talk about abortion and a woman's right to choose. No one thought women should have that right. One rally attendee said that there was no difference between aborting a fetus from incest or rape and shooting a 5- year-old in the head with a gun. I told him that one is legal, and the other is not.
They claimed that much of the diseases afflicting American citizens were brought here by recent immigrants, despite The Immigration and Nationality Act mandating that all immigrants undergo a medical screening examination to eliminate disease. Several Trump supporters claimed that he will build a second immigration wall on the U.S.-Canadian border. They cited websites rife with extreme right-wing bias disputed by fact checks.
Most claimed to be unemployed or underemployed, but spoke about the "wonderful Trump economy." They blamed Gov. Newsom's "anti business" policy. I told them that California has a budget surplus, which wouldn't be possible with lowered tax revenue due to unemployment and fewer businesses to tax. That puzzled them, but conceded that America's economy had started to boom under the Obama administration.
All in all, the best part of my experience as a Trump protester was the comfort of knowing that this is still the USA that I love. A land where friendly people with differing political beliefs and values can stand together without coming to blows. Wave a flag or call for the impeachment of the president, both can be patriotic.
Brian Russom is a retired social worker and current political activist.