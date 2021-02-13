Stereotypes and gender conflicts seem to be universal along with gender inequality. Gender-based discrimination is a problem that is widespread in the world, even in the most advanced and diverse countries such as the United States. People must realize the importance of gender equality because even in the 21st century there are numerous distinctions between men and women. Women, especially, are often refrained from opportunities, decision making and underestimated in economics. Generally, females are seen as inferior across the fabric of American society.
Women are viewed as incapable and unreliable compared to men, even if they are in the same profession, due to the social structure that has prevailed for a long time. Unfortunately, companies that promote and practice gender diversity with a decent number of qualified hardworking females are at an absurd disadvantage in the market simply because it's hard for businesses to take female executives seriously.
A company that has a gender-diverse workforce experiences more loss than gain, according to a recent study published in the journal “Organizational Science.” The lead authors of the research, Isabelle Solal and Kasia Snellman, stated that, “Drawing on 14 years worth of panel data on public U.S. firms, we showed that firms with gender-diverse boards suffer market penalties'.' To some corporations, firms or investors, the presence of female leaders is not the most appealing aspect of a company and it only makes them believe that the firm is motivated by gender diversity instead of focusing on making a profit.
The issue here is that narrow-minded businesses view women who are representing a company as a negative since they don't approve of females acting “bossy,” in other words, doing the job they earned and prefer to hear from a man. In Deborah Tannen's narrative, “His Politeness Is Her Powerlessness,” she argues that women are judged differently from men even if they talk the same way, and they are seen as inferior largely because of the gender norms based on society.
The truth is gender diversity has nothing to do with the decline in a company's performance, but it is mostly associated with gender stereotypes that women cannot do business as well as a man. A professor of linguistics, Deborah Tannen, supports her argument by comparing how men and women would say the same things, but people would take a woman's statement as powerless if she fails to speak politely or indirectly, concluding that society automatically negatively views women if they fail to behave according to their expected cultural norms, and “Rather, our assumptions about the status of women compel us to interpret anything they do as reflecting low status.” Centuries ago, the perception of women not being able to compete or innovate in businesses is still present and it's not easily noticeable until something is measured by statistics. Although both men and women face their disadvantages in business, yet society does not hold as many poor standards and strict expectations for men as it does for women.
However, companies should make it clear that they appoint individuals based on their qualifications, at the same time encouraging gender diversity. Gender equality and gender board diversity is a significant component to a company's economic success, regardless of other businesses that have opposing views. The rise of female leadership can help alter society's expected standards of what a women's role should be to what it can be. Sadly there is more exploration on how women are less competent than males when it comes to business, and how their involvement gives a bad impression, yet intellectuals to this day cannot provide legitimate evidence that shows how females work differs from their male peers.
Manjot Sidhu is a Golden Valley High School senior.