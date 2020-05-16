In a column on May 4 Robert Price criticized a letter some lawyers and businessmen sent to the Kern County Board of Supervisors contending the then current stay-at-home orders were unconstitutional (“ROBERT PRICE: In Kern, as elsewhere, science trumps restlessness every time”). On May 11, Clayton Campbell, one of the lawyers associated with the letter, wrote a Community Voices piece pushing back on Price (“COMMUNITY VOICES: In Kern, as elsewhere, freedom trumps fear every time”). Obviously, Robert Price can reply if he chooses.
I would like to comment about the constitutionality of the stay-at-home orders. I’m a retired lawyer, and if you have two lawyers, they’ll have three different opinions on any issue. I hate the lockdown of the economy. I worry about my neighbors and my family. But I also think it is quite clear that the stay-at-home orders are constitutional.
This starts with the fact that a government focused on protecting the life, liberty pursuit of happiness and property of its people must prioritize the protection of life. You cannot exercise your liberty or enjoy your property if you’re dead. This creates tension between protecting rights of individuals and the health of society. It’s said “The Constitution is not a suicide pact.” A number of people are credited with saying something like that. One was Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, who wrote, “The choice is not between order and liberty. It is between liberty with order and anarchy without either… if the court does not [use]…a little practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.” In other words, in an emergency like an epidemic, government may value the common good over individual rights.
Over 100 years ago, a Massachusetts criminal law passed during a smallpox epidemic that required everyone to be vaccinated. Mr. Jacobsen refused and was convicted. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction: “[e]ven liberty itself, the greatest of all rights” is “subject to reasonable conditions as may be deemed by the governing authority of the country essential to the safety, health, peace, good order, and morals of the community.” “A community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic.”
In reliance on these principles, California statutes give the director of the health department broad powers in a health emergency, including isolation. They’re in the Health and Safety Code, starting at 120130.
What about freedom of religion? Campbell says the orders “made it possible for police to arrest churchgoers for worshipping together.” Put aside that we all know that’s never going to happen in Kern County, and if they were arrested it would be for being in a group over a certain size with insufficient distancing, not for worshipping. Would it be constitutional?
The law distinguishes between religious belief and practice. In a Supreme Court case, Cantwell, the court said the First Amendment “embraces two concepts — freedom to believe and freedom to act. The first is absolute but, in the nature of things, the second cannot be. Conduct remains subject to regulation for the protection of society.” Even the exercise of religion may be limited so the state may protect its citizens from injury.
Am I saying California can say there’s an epidemic and the courts can’t help us protect our rights? No. Courts can review isolation orders to see if they are based on a pretext, not a real emergency. The state’s extraordinary power ends when the epidemic ends and courts can review that.
Which leads to another disagreement I have with Mr. Campbell. He wrote, “…the curve appears to have been effectively flattened and there’s no reason for draconian rules that will force us to commit economic suicide and surrender our freedoms indefinitely.”
Lawyers sometimes present two alternatives, show one is terrible, and argue the other must be the way to go. Of course, it’s not a choice between “keep this up indefinitely” and “let’s stop tomorrow.” Gradual unwinding with concern for health is possible. As far as the idea that the shutdown has worked so we don’t need it anymore, as a justice said in another case, that “is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Don’t get me wrong; I was a young adult during the youth revolt of the 1960s. I question authority. I want rights to be respected. Back then folks were telling me that along with demanding my rights, I should think about my duty and responsibility to society. I didn’t pay much attention back then, but 50 years later it seems as if that would get us through this pandemic better than only focusing on rights.
Jay C. Smith is a retired lawyer. He was in private practice for 25 years, then worked for the Kern County Department of Child Support Services for 15 years.