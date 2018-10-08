I'm sure many of us can recall that special time in our life as teenagers when we could not wait to get our drivers license. That was before the information highway (Internet) when driving somewhere, anywhere just to meet friends, meant freedom.
Chester Avenue was the place to cruise on Friday and Saturday nights. Roll down the windows, blast the radio and meet girls. At least for me, I met a very special girl. But more on that later.
As we drove around the Chester circle on the north side, there was this man with no shirt, waving to the cars.
The Indian on the Circle, he stood there very proud.
All the cars would circle and he would draw a crowd.
Many would look in amazement, at the largeness he possessed.
Others drew back a bow and sent an arrow into his mighty chest.
He always seemed to be standing there, watching and protecting everyone below.
Then the sad day came along, it was time for him to go.
Standard Junior High School was building a new gym.
This seemed like the perfect place for him to fit right in.
The school was called the Warriors, and a Warrior he would be.
But standing in his brand new gym was not his destiny.
Rules and Regulations, and policies came around. So the mighty
Warrior was hauled to a vacant lot and laid upon the ground.
For 17 years he laid there not knowing his next quest.
Then a cowboy came along and said, "I'm going to do my best."
He decided to relocate him for everyone to see.
Because this mighty Indian is of our hometown history.
Forty years later on the cowboys ranch standing tall and proud.
He hadn't lost his spirit, he still knew how to draw a crowd.
In 1999 he was taken to North High to be entered on a float.
It wasn't any surprise that he won the hearts of the judges as well as all of their votes.
The cowboy sold his ranch but kept his word as a man.
He promised to relocate the Indian to a place of honor for him to stand.
The moral of the journey is to take life in stride and to always just remember there's many more happy trails to ride.
Yes, this is the Native American statue standing tall and proud on Alfred Harrell Highway. So give him a wave as you travel on your way to Hart Park or Lake Ming.
As for that special girl I met on Chester, our journey is still going. We will be celebrating our anniversary Oct. 14.
You never know what life has in store!
Fred Enyeart is an Oildale historian and community volunteer. He can be reached at lindaenyeart1966@yahoo.com.